Weather: Gloomy but mostly dry Tuesday, tidal flooding likely for weekend

We’ll copy from Monday and paste that right into Tuesday. That means a gloomy sky, a humid feel, but not much in the way of rainfall. We’ll clear out Thursday, but days of onshore winds will likely bring rounds of weekend coastal flooding.

A low-pressure system is sitting just about 100 miles to the southeast of Atlantic City. It’s a coastal storm, even though it doesn’t really feel like it.

Eventually, this coastal storm will fizzle out into a warm front that just sits offshore throughout the day. However, there’s enough moisture around to bring a few showers Tuesday.

This would occur during the morning and midday. Rain will be isolated in coverage. So we’ll be at least 80% dry for the day, and a number of you will be completely dry. The driest spots will be out toward Hammonton and Bridgeton.

In short, outdoor plans that aren’t too sensitive to rain will be OK. If you have a zero-tolerance policy, wait until Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s

Tuesday night will see areas of fog and drizzle. A shower may be around, too. It’ll be a gloomy, damp night. Evening temperatures will fall through the 60s. However, the relatively mild onshore wind and the heat-trapping clouds will mean lows only fall to around 60 degrees. Our home heaters can catch a break.

Fog will be present for most of the morning Wednesday, along with pockets of drizzle. A shower isn’t ruled out. Eventually, though, that warm front will slip east and a new low-pressure system riding north along the front will go into Cape May at night.

As this moves east, we’ll slowly clear out. I believe you could get a few peeks of sunshine by the end of the day.

It’ll be muggy for most of the day. Dew points will be around 65 degrees, which is noticeable in the depths of summer. For late October, it’ll be way more humid than average.

High temperatures will be around 70 inland in most inland spots; the shore will be in the mid-60s.

Another low-pressure system, which will have been in the Midwest on Wednesday, will lift north and away into Canada that night. That’ll help clear us out and dry us out, too. Dew points will fall, and the sky will clear. It’ll be a nice evening to be outside, in the 60s. As we move overnight, lows will be 55 to 60 degrees. It’s another mild night.

Thursday will be the best day of the week to be out and about. The sun will be shining, the air will be mild and the damp air will go away. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s, which is right around seasonable for this time of the year.

The weekend is still a little in flux. However, signs are pointing toward a dry, breezy weekend. High pressure will slowly move from New England to off the coast. It’ll be seasonable Friday through Sunday. Weymouth and inland towns will be in the low to mid-60s. Brigantine and the coast will be about 60 degrees.

But days of tidal flooding threaten as onshore winds push water onto land all weekend long. This should be minor flood stage, the nuisance kind of flooding we see a few dozen times a year. Perhaps some back bays reach moderate stage.

