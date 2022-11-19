Weather: Getting colder over the weekend, wind chills stay below freezing Sunday

This weekend will be what weekends will feel like for the next three or so months: cold. Saturday’s air temperatures will be similar to Friday’s. However, another arctic show of air will send Sunday into the 30s, with wind chills below 32 degrees.

Temperatures on Saturday morning will be in the mid-20s inland and just around 32 degrees at the coast. There will be plenty of sunshine, as the clouds from last night’s arctic cold front will have passed.

It won’t be as breezy Saturday as it was Friday. However, it will be just as chilly with the air temperatures, likely a degree or two colder, actually. Highs will be around 45, coolest away from the coast. Girls Weekend is in Sea Isle City this weekend. It’ll be a good one to celebrate with your lady friends inside, rather than out in town. Thankfully, there’s a number of places to do that.

Going into the evening, another round of clouds will build in. A pressure trough may bring a 30-minute burst of rain or snow between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. It’d be a coating of snow in the spots that do get it. That system unlocks a second surge of arctic air and kicks up our winds. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s inland and around 30 at the coast (perhaps the first widespread freeze of the season for the shore). However, with the wind chill, it’ll feel like 20 degrees.

Sunday will then pass for a cold day in January, let alone November. Despite sunshine, the winds will drive how it feels outside for the day. Wind chills will be in the 20s as long as the wind is blowing. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s from Buena to Brigantine. Our average first day below 40 is Nov. 27-28, so this is a bit earlier.

Winds will taper off, but there will be a bit of a breeze on a Sunday night that will feel like we’re heading into New Year’s week rather than Thanksgiving week. The evening will fall below freezing. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s inland, while the shore may just stay around 32 degrees.

Monday will be the transition back to a seasonable string of days. The sun will be plentiful, and the arctic blast of air will lift to the north as the jet stream, the river of air that separates two airmasses, moves from the Deep South into the Northeast.

Still, winter coats will be needed with highs in the mid-40s.

The page really begins to turn Tuesday and Wednesday, the ever busy Thanksgiving travel and prep days. Highs will hurdle above 50 degrees, peaking generally at 50 to 55 degrees. Except for the cooler Pine Barrens, low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday night should be above 32 everywhere as well.

Most of the country is looking good for road and air travel. The only problem spots will be the Northern Rockies, due to some snow and wind, and the eastern portions of South Carolina to Florida, which are in for some rain and wind, as well.

My initial optimism for a dry Thanksgiving continues to ring true for next Thursday. In fact, it’s looking more likely that there will be seasonable temperatures, if at the expense of a gray sky. However, a storm system will pass over the weekend, likely as all rain.