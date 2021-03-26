Weather: Get ready for record warmth Friday, with 50-50 weekend to come

The workweek will end on a high note. The warmest air of the week will smash high-temperature records on the mainland and be near them at the shore. We will get cooler but still stay mild for the weekend, with rain Sunday.
The morning will feel more like late May than late March. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s, 15 to 20 degrees above average. As long as the pollen doesn’t bother you, you can enjoy the balmy weather.
Just watch for a shower. Isolated showers will be around in the morning and into the midday. Most of you will be dry but carry the umbrella just to be safe.
Temperatures will struggle to climb in the Friday morning cloud cover. However, a cold front will be the key to set temperatures free and have the thermometer soar. That should come midday.
You may be wondering how a cold front brings record warm weather. It’s a fair question. What’s happening here is that the cold front will bring out the sun and dry out the air. Drier air heats up quicker than humid air, and with dew points near 60 in the morning, it’ll be our most humid day of the year so far. However, that doesn’t tell the full story. Essentially, the cold air near the surface won’t move in yet. So we’ll get to the upper 70s on the mainland and near 70 at the shore, almost a beach day. At Atlantic City International Airport, the record for Friday is 71 degrees, and we’ll smash that. At Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, the record is 72. We have an outside shot of that.
While it doesn’t get cold at the surface, cold air and that sharp drop-off in temperatures will be the mechanism needed to mix down very strong winds a few thousand feet above our heads.
For the afternoon, west to northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph sustained will be around. Gusts will be 40 to 50 mph, highest on the mainland, not the shore. Downed tree limbs and power outages are possible for the rest of the mostly sunny day.
Winds will slowly diminish Friday night. It may be a little too windy for uncovered outdoor dining, but it will be nice for a drive around town with the windows open. Temperatures will slide through the 60s and 50s.
After midnight, with a mainly clear sky, lows will sit in the upper 40s. That will still be comfortable.
Our weekend will be 50-50. Saturday will be dry, while Sunday will have some rain.
Saturday will be easy to report on. Winds will be around 10 mph out of the northwest. It will be a fantastic day for an outdoor project or hanging outside. Highs will be in the 60s everywhere.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci was featured in The New Yorker magazine, highlighting his work at…
We’ll have a warm front and then a cold front pass Sunday. Ahead of the warm front, expect rain showers from 6 to 11 a.m. Once the warm front lifts, we’ll break for some sun and warm up into the 60s again.
Then, a cold front will rumble through, bringing an end to our warm streak.
With that cold front, likely to pass at some point between 2 and 9 p.m., expect a line of rain. Thunderstorms will even be possible at this time. No flooding problems are expected, though.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The addition of emergency alert radios, a 24-hour warning point for w…
Lastly, circling back to records, we broke our daily rainfall record for March 23 at Atlantic City International and Farley Marina.
The marina picked up 2.05 inches of rain, smashing the previous record of 1.08 in 1912.
The airport picked up 1.82 inches of rain. That nearly doubled the previous record for the date, which was 0.98 inches set in 1952.
Thursday's storm brought record rain, over 2 inches of accumulation, see where
Two rainfall records were broken and over two inches of rain fell in parts of southeastern New Jersey Thursday as a short, but potent storm system moved through.
Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City picked up 2.05 inches of rain, a record for Mar. 24 and smashing the previous record of 1.08 back in 1912.
Atlantic City International Airport picked up 1.82 inches of rain. That nearly doubled the previous record for the date, which was 0.98 inches set back in 1952. That 0.98 inch total was the second lowest daily March rainfall record before Thursday, making the record somewhat of a low hanging fruit.
However, these totals weren't even the highest in the region. Four places in southeastern New Jersey picked up over 2 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. Here are the top ten highest amounts.
The airport is largely in Egg Harbor Township with part of the airport in the Pomona section of Galloway Township.
The reading was taken by the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network observer Dan Forshaw in Somers Point. You can be a part of th…
The 2.62 inch amount was the highest state total in the NWS Mount Holly's coverage area, which encompasses 16 of New Jersey's 21 counties.