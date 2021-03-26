Weather: Get ready for record warmth Friday, with 50-50 weekend to come

The workweek will end on a high note. The warmest air of the week will smash high-temperature records on the mainland and be near them at the shore. We will get cooler but still stay mild for the weekend, with rain Sunday.

The morning will feel more like late May than late March. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s, 15 to 20 degrees above average. As long as the pollen doesn’t bother you, you can enjoy the balmy weather.

Just watch for a shower. Isolated showers will be around in the morning and into the midday. Most of you will be dry but carry the umbrella just to be safe.

Temperatures will struggle to climb in the Friday morning cloud cover. However, a cold front will be the key to set temperatures free and have the thermometer soar. That should come midday.