Weather: Full Buck Supermoon viewing conditions and your forecast for the rest of the week

Wednesday’s daytime hours will be fairly sunny, clouds will increase overnight with a few showers. If the skies are clear enough you might see the Full Buck Moon, the second supermoon in a row this year.

The supermoon will technically be full at 2:48 p.m. However, you will still have caught nearly a 100% full moon if you get up before the sun rises Wednesday morning. With the storms from overnight gone, we cleared out a decent amount as the cold front went through. Temperatures will start out just around 70 degrees.

Northwest winds will blow for the morning, which will send dew points down into the humid range, but not as humid as Tuesday, mid-60s. Then, during the afternoon, inland highs will be around 90, with a heat index in the low 90s.

For the shore, it looks like Ocean County beaches will be in the 70s as a cooling sea breeze works through the land better than farther south, which should be in the 80s, even well into the 80s. All in all, it’ll be a good day for outdoor events.

During the evening, clouds will increase as that cold front meanders back north a bit and sends a round of rain our way.

Between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., a period of rain will be possible. It won’t be everywhere; those south of the Atlantic City Expressway have the best chance of rain. However, it will cloud up enough to where I do believe a good amount of us miss the supermoon.

Evening temperatures will fall into the 80s and 70s. As we go further overnight, lows will be in the low 70s, a bit of a balmy night.

Our pattern Thursday through at least Sunday will then generally be the same. That front will be squeezed in between a Bermuda high to the southeast and a Canadian high to the northwest.

The slight movements of these high-pressure systems will push the moisture- (read: rain-) laden front. In turn, this will determine what we see each of the next four days, so the forecast is a bit fickle. However, this is what you can expect.

Thursday will likely be dry. It will generally be mostly cloudy, with clearing toward the New Jersey Turnpike. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s for Vineland and inland towns. Ventnor and the shore will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday evening stays dry, but also on the cloudy side. Dining outdoors will be just fine, with temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday should see high pressure wedge in enough for a brighter day but also a wetter one at the same time. The sunshine should spark up a few p.m. showers along the sea breeze front, generally where the Garden State Parkway corridor is. I wouldn’t cancel any plans unless you absolutely have to. Highs will range from the mid-80s inland to the mid-70s at the beaches.

Saturday and Sunday should both be dry, though rain will likely be close by to the south for the end of the weekend. It’ll be a bit cooler than average, with highs just shy of 85 inland and upper 70s by the water.

Finally, despite the full moon, coastal flooding will be unlikely Wednesday or in the days to come. While localized onshore sea breezes develop, in general winds from the ocean won’t come until the weekend. By then, tides will have naturally receded enough for this not to be an issue.