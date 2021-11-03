Weather: Frosts, freezes will end the growing season for many this week

A storm system will develop off North Carolina, strengthen and move to the east-northeast. I believe our chances for rain have fallen compared to recent columns. In fact, I believe we’ll be dry.

However, that comes at the expense of another frost or freeze Friday morning. Overnight lows will be 32 to 35 degrees in just about all inland spots. The shore will be in the low 40s, again escaping the worst of the cold, per usual.

I do expect a mostly cloudy Friday. It will have that damp, cold look outside and the thermometer will agree, with highs in the low 50s. This will be a stretch of below-average temperatures not seen in weeks.

Turning to the weekend, I expect minor stage coastal flooding during the morning high tides both days. This will be nuisance flooding, with up to 6 inches of water on the roads. A northeast wind and the new moon’s astronomically higher tides will contribute to this. Move your cars if you need to.

Otherwise, Saturday will continue to be cooler than average but dry. A bigger coastal storm will then develop off the Southeastern coast Sunday. I’m going to keep an eye on this for impacts. You’d want to root for high pressure over us, or to our north, to make this storm not impact us.

