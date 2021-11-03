Weather: Frosts, freezes will end the growing season for many this week

Press Meteorologist
Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be near 32 in the rural Pine Barrens, west of the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County. For the rest of the mainland, we’ll be in the mid-30s. This will be cold enough for frost. The reason being is that air temperatures are usually taken 6 feet above the surface. However, on the ground, temperatures can be below freezing. Only the shore escapes the 30s, hanging around a still-chilly 40 for a morning low.
It will be a much brighter day Wednesday compared to Tuesday. High pressure will stretch from Newfoundland to New Jersey to Kansas. You’ll want the lip balm handy with low dew points.
Temperatures will rise into the mid-50s for highs, a few degrees below average.
if you didn’t get frost Wednesday morning, you’ll get another shot Thursday morning. We’ll tumble into the 50s and 40s during the evening. While overall it will be a degree or two warmer than Wednesday morning, there will still be frost with the light winds, and it’s possible you’ll have it two nights in a row. A sign of the times, for sure.
We’ll then roll into a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday. Winds will turn a bit to the north around the clockwise spinning high, which will be in the Midwest. That’ll just keep our high temperatures in the sweater-worthy mid-50s.
A storm system will develop off North Carolina, strengthen and move to the east-northeast. I believe our chances for rain have fallen compared to recent columns. In fact, I believe we’ll be dry.
However, that comes at the expense of another frost or freeze Friday morning. Overnight lows will be 32 to 35 degrees in just about all inland spots. The shore will be in the low 40s, again escaping the worst of the cold, per usual.
I do expect a mostly cloudy Friday. It will have that damp, cold look outside and the thermometer will agree, with highs in the low 50s. This will be a stretch of below-average temperatures not seen in weeks.
Turning to the weekend, I expect minor stage coastal flooding during the morning high tides both days. This will be nuisance flooding, with up to 6 inches of water on the roads. A northeast wind and the new moon’s astronomically higher tides will contribute to this. Move your cars if you need to.
Otherwise, Saturday will continue to be cooler than average but dry. A bigger coastal storm will then develop off the Southeastern coast Sunday. I’m going to keep an eye on this for impacts. You’d want to root for high pressure over us, or to our north, to make this storm not impact us.
All in all, it’s been a stormy past couple of weeks. Snow lovers can rejoice in this as a portent of things to come. The question, as mentioned in our winter outlooks, is do the storms actually make it to our area, or stay well out to sea?
