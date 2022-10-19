Weather: Frosts, freezes still threaten inland as Thanksgiving chill continues

Continue to protect your plants and make sure water is being let out of hoses and sprinklers. The Thanksgiving-like cooldown will continue through Friday morning. Morning frosts and freezes inland will give way to dry but chilly days. A weekend warmup will follow.

Temperatures will be well below average this morning. I imagine a number of us in Egg Harbor City and Pine Barrens towns are about 30 degrees. For Pleasantville and towns inland, outside of the Pine Barrens, the temperature will be at or just above 32. Atlantic City and the shore, insulated by the relatively milder ocean water, will be in the 40s.

If we do get a freeze inland, it will be right about when we usually have our first reading at or below 32 degrees. In Hammonton, the 1991 to 2020 average was Oct. 17. At Atlantic City International Airport, it’s Oct. 20.

Winds will pick up out of the west to southwest at the day goes on. Gusts will be 25 to 30 mph during the afternoon. Usually winds from this direction aren’t cold. However, since we’re under an upper- level low-pressure system that is circulating near the Great Lakes, almost any wind direction with “west” in it is chilly.

So, highs Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday’s. We’ll be in the mid- to upper 50s, feeling more like late November out there. Morning sun will give way to afternoon clouds, and with that breeze, it’ll feel as if winter is around the corner.

Winds will slacken during the evening as the sky clears out. The clearer sky along with lighter winds will lead to quick cooling and more frost potential. The evening will be in the 50s and 40s.

For the shore, we’ll stay in the 40s for overnight lows. However, inland areas will continue to drop, and if your fruits and vegetables didn’t die Wednesday morning, they may Thursday morning. Lows will range from 32 to 37 degrees in most inland towns, cold enough for frost. A few towns in the Pine Barrens likely will go below 32 again.

Thursday will again feature plenty of sun. However, temperatures will stay about the same. Expect upper 50s inland, with a few 60s on the beach. Southwest winds will gently blow. Again, though, this won’t bring in any new, warm air.

The last night of this stretch with frost potential inland will be Thursday night. The evening will again fall into the 50s and 40s under a mainly clear sky.

This time, I believe everywhere will stay above 32 degrees for Friday morning lows. We’ll bottom out from 33 to 38 degrees, which will be cold enough for surface frost in many locations.

Finally, the upper-level low-pressure system will retreat north into Canada’s Hudson Bay. Warmer air from the southwest will slowly move in Friday.

We’ll rebound with highs in the low to mid-60s to wrap up the week. Plenty of sunshine will prevail. Conditions will be great for hay rides, pumpkin patches and high school football.

We’ll be safely out of frost range Friday night, and we’ll quickly warm on Saturday. Highs will top 70 in most inland spots, with the beaches in the mid-60s. Sunshine will be plentiful.

Finally, a sustained warmup will come for the last week of October into Halloween. The Climate Predication Center, a government agency based in College Park, Maryland, gives South Jersey only a 3% chance of being below average. With average highs in the low 60s, you could expect a few daytime highs in the 70s during this stretch. Perhaps it’ll be a Halloween treat for us.