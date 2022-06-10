Weather: Friday's dry, Saturday's trending drier but Sunday's trending wetter

Friday will be the best day and night of the weekend with rain-free conditions and dry air. The weekend turns murkier, though Saturday is looking to be mostly dry, with Sunday being the wetter of the two weekend days in some places.

We’ll start with the nice weather Friday. High pressure will come in from the west. We’ll see a mostly sunny morning, with a few more afternoon clouds. Dew points will stay in the comfortable 50s.

Morning temperatures will range from the mid-50s in Mullica Township and those well in the pinelands to the low 60s in Margate and the shore.

Afternoon highs will top out around 80 degree inland. Winds will be from the west Friday, but unlike Thursday, it shouldn’t be strong enough to counterbalance the cooling sea breeze. For those along the bayshore and on the islands, expect highs in the cooler but still pleasant mid-70s.

Going into the evening, the clouds will continue to slowly build into the region. Winds will switch from the west to the southeast. This will raise the floor for how low temperatures will go, as well as turn it more muggy. Temperatures will fall through the 70s everywhere.

As we kick off Saturday morning, lows will be 60 to 65 degrees, which is seasonable.

We then get to Saturday. I’m going to confirm what I said Friday: The coastal low-pressure system and the low-pressure system cutting through the interior Northeast will not link up into a bigger coastal storm.

Our rain showers will generally be driven by the axis of a trough, or areas of lower pressure aloft, passing through.

As a result, it won’t be a washout. If you are planning on being outside for short periods of time, that will be fine. For your longer events — a day at the beach, going to the Shoprite LPGA Classic — you’ll need the umbrella to keep you dry.

I’ll say 30% of the day will be wet on average for southeastern New Jersey. The window for showers will begin at 9 a.m., tapering off around sunset.

Rainfall totals will range from next to nothing in a few spots to a half-inch in others. It’s just the nature of hit-or-miss showers.

Otherwise, it will be a mostly cloudy, damp day. High temperatures will be around 70 at the coast, mid-70s inland on a southeast wind, turning east.

One other thing to watch for is minor stage coastal flooding at some point between 5 and 9 p.m. Up to 3 inches of flood water will be likely in spots.

Saturday night should be partly cloudy and dry. The evening will fall into the 60s, and we’ll stay in the 60s for the rest of the night. With the muggy air, you’ll probably want the air conditioner to stay comfortable.

Sunday looks wetter. Since that low-pressure system in interior New England won’t “jump” to that coastal low, we’ll see the brunt of that low-pressure system and attached cold front Sunday.

It looks like a dry morning with a south wind of 10 to 15 mph that will make it a bit muggy. During the afternoon and evening, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. More than likely, the severe weather stays to our north.

If you have outdoor plans, think about moving them to the morning. Still, you could get lucky and dodge the rain as it moves in.

Highs will be in the mid-70s.

