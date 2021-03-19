Weather: Friday rain, snow to give way to sunny weekend

The first will be the Friday afternoon high tide. The other will be during the early Saturday morning high tide. Only the typical spots will see water on the roads. Move your cars if you are in those areas. Expect a lane of the Black Horse and White Horse pikes to be blocked off for an hour or so.

Otherwise, Friday night will be clear and cold. It will feel like the 20s during the evening when you factor in the wind, so wear a jacket and scarf.

Overnight, air temperatures will be in the mid-20s in Deerfield Township and inland, with readings around 32 in Beach Haven and along the shore.

The weekend forecast will be simple. High pressure will dominate the landscape, moving from the Great Lakes to Cape Cod. Winds will be light both days, generally sustained under 10 mph from the northeast (Saturday) and east (Sunday).

Blowing off the 40- to 45-degree water, temperatures will be held in check.

Expect low to mid-50s inland, with mid-40s to near 50 highs at the shore. However, the sun will be strong and won’t feel all that chilly in the daylight.

The spring equinox, when the sun’s rays shine directly over the equator, will be Saturday at 5:37 a.m. Essentially, the sun will be as strong as it is in late September.