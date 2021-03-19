Weather: Friday rain, snow to give way to sunny weekend

A few changes to the forecast mean an earlier end to the storm Friday and a lesser chance for snow.
That will lead to a slightly drier weekend, with plenty of sunshine for the spring equinox Saturday, as well as Sunday.
Rain showers will be around through 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, as a drying cold front moves through faster than I initially forecasted. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and stay there for most of the morning.
For the snow lovers out there, I have bad news. Since the system will move out, that gives the cold air less of an opportunity to chase down the rain and flip it to snow. Rain rarely changes to snow in these setups.
That being said, I won’t rule out brief snow. But don’t expect anything more than a coating.
Getting into the rest of the day, we’ll see the sun break out by noon. We’ll be mostly sunny and windy. Winds will be 15 to 25 mph sustained, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, highest at the shore. It’ll topple over a garbage can but won’t bring any damage.
High temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s. When you factor in the wind, it will feel like 30 degrees, exemplifying that March is very much a seesaw between spring and winter.
The constant onshore flow will bring two rounds of spotty, minor-stage coastal flooding.
The first will be the Friday afternoon high tide. The other will be during the early Saturday morning high tide. Only the typical spots will see water on the roads. Move your cars if you are in those areas. Expect a lane of the Black Horse and White Horse pikes to be blocked off for an hour or so.
Otherwise, Friday night will be clear and cold. It will feel like the 20s during the evening when you factor in the wind, so wear a jacket and scarf.
Overnight, air temperatures will be in the mid-20s in Deerfield Township and inland, with readings around 32 in Beach Haven and along the shore.
The weekend forecast will be simple. High pressure will dominate the landscape, moving from the Great Lakes to Cape Cod. Winds will be light both days, generally sustained under 10 mph from the northeast (Saturday) and east (Sunday).
Blowing off the 40- to 45-degree water, temperatures will be held in check.
Expect low to mid-50s inland, with mid-40s to near 50 highs at the shore. However, the sun will be strong and won’t feel all that chilly in the daylight.
The spring equinox, when the sun’s rays shine directly over the equator, will be Saturday at 5:37 a.m. Essentially, the sun will be as strong as it is in late September.
In between the weekend days, expect a mainly clear Saturday night. Lows will be around 30 inland, with mid-30s at the shore.