Weather: Freeze likely for many Saturday, nor'easter miss brings indirect impact

Saturday will be the coldest morning of autumn for many, with most on the mainland seeing a freeze. Temperatures will climb closer to average over the weekend, though a near miss from a nor’easter Sunday will continue the tidal flooding seen Friday throughout the weekend.

I believe most places on the mainland will start out Saturday at or just below 32 degrees, even in places like Pleasantville and Manahawkin, which hasn’t gotten that low yet. The combination of the light winds, low dew points and clear sky overnight promoted radiational cooling, where the heat from the day can escape straight into outer space.

We’ll be greeted by a mostly sunny sky. High pressure remains anchored in the Mid-Atlantic, which will continue to push east a storm system whose rainshield was only about 100 miles away Friday. Speaking of east, we’ll have east winds Saturday, and tidal flooding during the morning high tide will be likely. Move your cars if you need to, and don’t drive through the salt water as it will corrode your car.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50s, so a little warmer than the past five days, and more seasonable for early November.

