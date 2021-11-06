Weather: Freeze likely for many Saturday, nor'easter miss brings indirect impact

Saturday will be the coldest morning of autumn for many, with most on the mainland seeing a freeze. Temperatures will climb closer to average over the weekend, though a near miss from a nor’easter Sunday will continue the tidal flooding seen Friday throughout the weekend.
I believe most places on the mainland will start out Saturday at or just below 32 degrees, even in places like Pleasantville and Manahawkin, which hasn’t gotten that low yet. The combination of the light winds, low dew points and clear sky overnight promoted radiational cooling, where the heat from the day can escape straight into outer space.
We’ll be greeted by a mostly sunny sky. High pressure remains anchored in the Mid-Atlantic, which will continue to push east a storm system whose rainshield was only about 100 miles away Friday. Speaking of east, we’ll have east winds Saturday, and tidal flooding during the morning high tide will be likely. Move your cars if you need to, and don’t drive through the salt water as it will corrode your car.
High temperatures will be in the upper 50s, so a little warmer than the past five days, and more seasonable for early November.
Saturday evening will be the mildest in nights, as that onshore wind blows the relatively milder ocean waters onshore. Expect 50s and 40s through midnight under increasing clouds. Overnight, low temperatures will be around 40 inland, with upper 40s at the coast.
Sunday will be a close call, but I am more confident in a dry day in the region, especially if you’re well inland or north of the Mullica River.
That coastal storm will bring no direct impact as high pressure stiff-arms it away from New Jersey. That said, it won’t be the nicest looking day. Expect a cloudy, gloomy feel. Furthermore, there will be rough surf and seas. A stiff northeast wind means coastal flooding will be an issue again, though we should stay in minor, nuisance flooding during the morning high tide. Up to 3 inches of water on the roads is likely.
Outdoor events will be OK, though, with highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday night’s clouds will keep temperatures warmer than they otherwise would be. Expect 50s and 40s for the evening. By the time Monday morning starts, we’ll be around 40 inland and mid-40s at the shore.
We’ll shake off clouds Monday morning for afternoon sunshine. Warmer air will come in as a new high-pressure system with Southern roots moves in. Expect highs to top 60 degrees for the first time in a week by that point, making for a lovely early November day.
Finally, our earliest measurable snowfall on record at Atlantic City International Airport was Nov. 5 in 1973. A tenth of an inch of snow fell then.
That may be a good or bad thing, depending on how you look at it, but we’re in snow season now.
