Weather: Four consecutive rainy days expected, but here's when to find dry time

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday will all be bonded by one thing, rain. While soggy weather will be around for four of these days, none will be a washout. Coastal flooding may join this Thursday in a few spots.

Here’s your forecast for the rain, in short.

Wednesday will be dry until about 5 to 7 p.m., minus drizzle at times.

Thursday will be pretty dry after 9 a.m., with pockets of rain for the rest of the day near the coast.

Friday will be dry between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. Then, from 2 to 8 p.m., scattered showers will be around.

I’m then eyeing scattered rain showers Saturday from about 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All in all, Wednesday and Thursday night will be the wettest periods. Therefore, a number of your outdoor plans and work will be fine.

What will happen is a large low-pressure system, seen at both the upper and lower levels of the atmosphere, will roll like a bowling ball from the mid-South to the Great Lakes and then Eastern Canada.

Largely residing on the eastern and southern sides of this system, this will pull up our cold front that passes through Tuesday, turning it into a warm front as it lifts north.

Winds will be from the east-northeast to east-southeast Wednesday. With the onshore flow, temperatures will be capped. We’ll start out at 40 to 45 degrees, rising to between 50 and 55 degrees.

Expect more clouds than sun, with low clouds and fog possible east of the Garden State Parkway.

Rain will begin between 5 and 7 p.m. and be a soaker for most of the night as the warm front pushes north. Temperatures will fall into the mid-40s through the evening, picking up into the 50s on a developing southerly wind early Thursday.

The very early Thursday high tide, just around midnight, will just get into minor flood stage. The rain will exaggerate some of the flooding. However, only the very sensitive areas will have salt water on them. Move your cars a block if you need to, but that will be all. Flooding will last no longer than two hours.

You’ll need the rain gear Thursday morning. Steady rain will last until around the morning commute. Then, the forecast gets tricky.

The warm front will lift north, but immediately after that, a cold front will either pass right over us or stay just to our south. This cold front will focus more rain along it.

At the very least, plan on a fairly wet rest of the day anywhere east of a line from Longport to the Garden State Parkway. Elsewhere, rain will be more limited. However, with more sun cooking the ground, the potential for thunderstorms will be higher.

Temperatures likely will jump into the 60 to 65 degree range with the warm frontal passage. However, if that cold front stays far enough to our southeast, inland spots will likely reach the 70s.

The center of a low-pressure system will ride north along the coast and pass over us Thursday night. Look for steady rain to begin everywhere between 10 p.m. and midnight. Then, between 3 and 5 a.m., we’ll dry out.

Friday’s daytime should be at least 90% dry, on average. Sunshine will come out, but clouds will replace it as a piece of mid-level energy moves through. Isolated showers will be around from 2 to 8 p.m. Highs will stay on either side of 60.

Moving into the weekend, Saturday will see an even stronger piece of mid-level energy move through. I believe that will set off rounds of showers during the day as we mix with sun. It’ll be hit or miss, so it won’t be a washout. However, if you need chunks of dry time, focus them before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m.

