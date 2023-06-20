High pressure will keep South Jersey dry Tuesday and probably Wednesday, too. However, a large, slow-moving low-pressure system will waddle in Thursday and park itself here through at least early next week. Washouts are unlikely, but showers and storms will be around each day.

The reason for the rain will mainly boil down to two weather players.

First will be a surface high-pressure system that has been in control. Moving from Ontario, Canada, to off Cape Cod between Saturday and this Wednesday, we’ll still be under its control through then.

Secondly will be a stormy upper-level low pressure system. It’ll be in the Mid-South Tuesday and then move nearer Wednesday. By Thursday, it will help kick away the surface high pressure.

With only reinforcing low pressure coming in from the northwest over the weekend, some rain will be in the forecast for a while.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the dry days. Tuesday will see sunshine give way to thickening clouds while Wednesday, the summer solstice, will be straight up cloudy. Even the strongest sun of the year won’t pierce these clouds.

Both days will have an onshore wind. Wednesday’s east wind will be downright breezy. That’ll keep high temperatures on the lower end.

While morning lows will be just above 60 both days, highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s Tuesday. Wednesday’s breezy day will only see highs around 70 degrees for Brigantine and the shore. Meanwhile, Port Republic and inland areas will be in the mid-70s.

The east winds will pump in muggy air, but slowly. Tuesday will be fairly dry. Meanwhile, Wednesday’s humidity will start to be noticeable.

The potential for a shower will begin after dusk Wednesday evening, especially south of the Atlantic City Expressway. Overnight lows will be 60 to 65 degrees.

We’ll also need to watch for minor stage coastal flooding between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday. Up to 4 inches of salt water will be possible on susceptible bayside roads.

Thursday will be the transition day into the wetter pattern. There will be periods of rain, but mainly confined to the afternoon.

Highs will only be in the low 70s with another day of onshore winds, showers and clouds.

For now, expect Friday to Monday to look about the same. At this point, it’s fair to say that isolated morning rain will give way to scattered, more widespread precipitation during the afternoon. No days will be washouts, it’ll just be worth watching the radar for your plans.

We’ll also dust off two phrases again: heat index and muggy.

Dew points will flirt with that muggy 70 degree mark during this stretch. Highs will be in the 80s inland with 70s at the beaches.

Combine the warmth and humidity and it’ll feel like 90 degrees during the afternoon away from the shore.

Finally, I graded this past weekend’s weather at the shore a “B+”. That’s the highest grade in our Shore Summer Weekend Weather Report Card so far this season.