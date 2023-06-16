The annual Skimmer festival is back on Fathers' Day weekend in Sea Isle City, loading with family friendly events to enjoy. While the weather will be dry, the smoke in the sky will be a sore eye.

The Skimmer Festival was developed in the wake of the Ash Wednesday Storm in 1962, which brought tremendous devastation to Sea Isle City. The festival was created to draw people back into the city following the storm, to rejuenvitve the economy.

More than sixty years later, it still enjoyed by locals and visitors alike, outside, where weather plays a major influence.

Saturday

The two day event begins Saturday at 9 a.m. with the festival itself on John F. Kennedy Blvd. and the Promenade. It runs until 4 p.m.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will be overhead, graying up the otherwise partly sunny sky. You may get a campfire smell mixed in with the food vendors. Those are particles of smoke being inhaled.

Take it slow and listen to your body outside. If the smoke begins to bother you, head indoors and recycle the air that is in the house. A HEPA filter will help to clean the air. However, most people should be able to enjoy safely.

Temperatures will be near 70 degrees when the festival begins Saturday. For the afternoon, highs will be in the mid-70s. Winds out of the northwest should prevent a wind off the ocean. It'll also keep humidity levels lower.

Sunday (Father's Day)

Sunday is then the Skimmer Antique Auto Show on the Promenade from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The smoke will still gray the sky. However, it should be less intense than Saturday, making it easier for every to enjoy.

Expect plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds under that hazy sun. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s when the engines start at the show. By 1 p.m., temperatures will be back in the mid-70s.

Even drier air should fill in, making it plenty comfortable for dad.

