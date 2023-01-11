Weather: For the fifth week in a row, another late week storm Thursday into Friday

Wednesday will be the calm before another late week storm Thursday into Friday. It’ll be the fifth week in a row where we’re dealing with rain and wind to cap off the week. We’ll then get a calmer weekend.

Wednesday will see clouds thicken as the day goes on, ahead of our next storm system. Like Tuesday, though, don’t mind the gloomy look. Outdoor activities will be just fine by January standards.

Morning low temperatures will be in the upper 20s inland, with mid-30s along the shore. High temperatures will get into the seasonable mid-40s.

Temperatures will fall during the evening (mid-30s inland, low 40s shore). However, we’ll go up the thermometer overnight. The combination of cloud cover and warm, southerly winds will bring the change.

Then we get to the late week storm. There is an update to the forecast, mainly that it will rain during the daytime hours Thursday. Here’s how it should play out.

Rain showers, with drizzle and areas of fog, will develop around 8 a.m. Thursday. This will be associated with a warm front that will lift up the East Coast.

It’ll remain like this through 5 p.m. Air temperatures will get to around 50 degrees. Most outdoor work will need to be moved to Friday.

We then get into a rainfall lull. At the same time, though, winds will pick up from the south as the warm front passes. Temperatures should move higher into the 50s at this time.

Damaging winds cannot be ruled out east of the Garden State Parkway and along the Delaware Bay, with top gusts at 50 mph. Inland areas should just be breezy.

Then, between 10 p.m. and midnight, a soaking rain will arrive. This will fall for a few hours, ending between 2 and 4 a.m. Once that ends, the rain part of the storm will be over. However, winds will be gusty into the night.

By Friday morning, the sun should be shining on a blustery day. Winds will turn to the west and eventually the northwest, bringing in drier air. Look for highs to occur in the morning, in the low to mid-50s. Then we’ll fall into the 40s for the afternoon.

The weekend then looks as seasonable as you can get for mid-January. Highs will be 40 to 45 degrees. Saturday will be the windier and cloudier of the two weekend days as a low-pressure system moves north, well off the East Coast. Sunday will be calmer and brighter.