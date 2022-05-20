Weather: For 2nd year in a row, weekend before Memorial Day to bring record heat

Record highs threaten to go down Saturday and record overnight warmth is possible Sunday as the hottest stretch of the year so far will go down in a repeat performance of the weekend before Memorial Day last year.

Friday will be the coolest day of the weekend. That said, temperatures will be above average. We’ll start off in the mid- to upper 50s. There will be fog as the air temperature and the dew point stay close together until midmorning, when it’ll burn off.

From there, we’ll rise. A southeasterly wind will blow during the day, meaning it will be warmer the farther inland and away from the cooling influence of the ocean you’ll go. For the coastline, we’ll be around 70 degrees. The Garden State Parkway corridor will rise to the upper 70s, while the far inland towns, like Buena Vista Township, will be in the low 80s.

With plenty of sunshine, it’ll be a beautiful day, just make sure to slap on the sunscreen.

We’ll stay mainly clear inland Friday evening. Near the shoreline, though, the very warm airmass going over the 50-something ocean waters will condense into low clouds, bringing fog for most of the night. Be careful biking or driving around the islands, which I imagine will be busy given the forecast.

We’ll slide through the 70s and 60s for the evening. However, we’ll only stay in the low 60s for Saturday morning lows. You might even want that air conditioner on.

Many of us will need the air conditioning, or the fan, to stay cool inside on a mostly sunny Saturday. If you’re along and west of the parkway, we’ll be 80 degrees midmorning. Then we’re going for 91 to 96 degrees for highs. Factor in a bit of humidity, and the heat index will be in the mid-90s. Stay hydrated, stay out of the sun and keep air moving inside the building.

The tricky part is figuring out how much the cooling sea breeze front will develop. Winds will be from the southwest, which typically isn’t enough to prevent a cooling east wind from developing. By the same token, if that wind is more westerly, that will be enough to push back the sea breeze, keeping those along and near the beaches just a few degrees shy of our inland counterparts.

I’ll split the difference for now and say low 80s at the beach, with a chance for mid-70s or near 90 readings. I only see good beach days in either scenario, just stay out of the unprotected ocean. Fog will be present in the morning, too.

The daily record highs in Millville (91 degrees), Atlantic City International Airport (93 degrees) and Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City (85 degrees) all at least have a chance of falling. Lower Township’s 88 degree record should be safe.

Then we go into Saturday night, which will feel like the middle of July. Your evening will be in the 80s and 70s, more like Miami than Mullica Township this time of year.

Shore towns should bottom out in the mid-60s, again with areas of fog. Inland should be milder, near 70.

The cold front mentioned in the previous column will still pass late Sunday, bringing showers and storms, likely at or after sunset. So we have a dry, very warm to hot and fairly humid day on tap.

I’m tempted to go just as high with Sunday’s temperatures as Saturday. However, there should be a bit more cloud cover and slightly cooler air aloft. Most inland towns should sit in the upper 80s to low 90s. At the beaches, it should be in the upper 70s. Again, practice heat safety but take some time to enjoy an early summer weekend at the Jersey Shore.

As mentioned in the beginning of the column, history will be repeating itself. Last year, the weekend before Memorial Day brought the hottest May weekend on record to ACY and the Atlantic City marina. That likely won’t happen this year, given Sunday’s forecast. However, it’s funny how history repeats itself.

Now, let’s hope we don’t have cool, wet, windy, flooding weekend we had for Memorial Day Weekend last year. The early look fairly warm, and somewhat wet.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.