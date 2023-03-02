Areas of fog, drizzle and a few rain showers will take us through Thursday morning. Then, we get warm, with high temperatures above average. Friday is a dry day but a stormy night. Soaking rain, potential damaging winds and coastal flooding will come.

If you have outdoor plans, move them to after 10 a.m. The first few hours of Thursday will be foggy, gloomy and showery. This is all from a low-pressure system that will scurry though New England.

Temperatures will be in the 50s south of the Atlantic City Expressway and the 40s to the north of there.

Once 10 a.m. passes, though, winds will come out of the drying northwest. The sunshine will partially come out.

Highs for Buena Vista Township and inland towns will be in the mid-60s. At the beaches, it should be around 60 degrees.

Thursday evening will be in the 50s and 40s under a partly cloudy sky. The clouds will thicken overnight ahead of the coastal storm.

Come Friday morning, lows will be 35 to 40 degrees.

My thoughts on Friday haven’t changed much. Most outdoor plans or work will be OK. Drying high pressure will only slowly back away into New England during the day. It will be much cooler than Thursday. Onshore winds will keep highs in the mid-40s during the afternoon, pulling in air from the cold ocean. The potential for a shower will begin between 3 and 5 p.m. The steady rain won’t arrive until around 8 p.m.

Localized freshwater flooding from the rain will be around during the evening.

Also watch for power outages, downed tree branches and other wind damage during this time. About 3,000 feet up from the surface, winds will blow to 70 mph.

A thunderstorm or summertime heavy rain can drag that down. Both will be possible.

If that doesn’t happen, expect a typical breezy night. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph inland, 25 to 30 mph at the shore.

After 1 a.m., steady rain will turn to showers. By 4 a.m., we’ll be dry. Between 0.75 and 1.50 inches of rain will have fallen.

Winds will come from the southwest, sustained 10 to 20 mph. It’ll be a more peaceful second half of the night. Temperatures will rise to around 50 degrees by morning.

While the storm will pull away off the Jersey Shore, we won’t be done yet. Between 3 and 9 a.m., minor stage tidal flooding will bring a few inches of salt water to the susceptible bayside roads. On the ocean side, water will rush up to some of the dunes.

Moderate stage tidal flooding can’t be ruled out in parts of the Barnegat Bay as well. Moderate flood stage is when unraised buildings near the water flood.

Saturday morning sun will give way to afternoon clouds on a breezy northwest wind. A few showers will flare back up in the p.m. hours, raining up to an hour in spots. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Finally, with record low snow, record high warmth and not much rain this winter, there’s plenty of talk about. In less than 30 minutes, dig into the stats and the weather whys behind these past few months in the latest Something in the Air podcast. Check it out wherever you get your podcasts or at PressofAC.com.