Weather: Flooding rains possible early Thursday, 50-50 weekend ahead

Flooding rain will continue to threaten into Thursday morning as the last bits of this soaking cold front move through. Turning to the weekend, Saturday will be the wet day, though I’m more optimistic that it will not be a washout.

Road, stream and creek flooding will remain possible into the morning in spots. Localized heavy downpours from overnight will continue until 8 to 10 a.m., rolling off the coast last.

The reason for the flooding potential is because precipitable water values — the amount of water in a column of air, measured in inches — are near the record amount for early June. You need to get rain first, but when it rains, it can literally pour.

To a lesser extent, damaging winds cannot be ruled out. Sixty-mph gusts may blow, but given the more stable time of the day it’s occurring, it’s a low risk.

South winds kept it warm overnight, with morning lows in the mid- to upper 60s. Once the cold front clears with the rain, winds will turn to the drier west direction. The sunshine will come out and high temperatures will get to around 80 degrees, even for towns like Atlantic City along the coast. It’ll be a comfortable p.m.

That air will close out the week. Thursday night will be mainly clear. Temperatures will fall into the 70s and 60s for your evening, pleasant. As the night goes on, overnight lows will be between 60 and 65 degrees. Dew points will be low and make it dry.

Friday will be the best day of the weekend (just like with the shore summer weekend weather report card, Friday is the weekend here). It will be warm, bright and not too humid.

Weak high pressure will give us just enough for a rain-free day. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s.

Clouds will thicken Friday night with high pressure quickly going away. Winds will turn to the southeast, which will make it feel increasingly damp. The evening will be balmy as the shore fills up for the weekend, in the 70s.

Moving overnight, lows will be 60 to 65 degrees, staying seasonable for this time of year.

More details have then emerged for Saturday’s storm system, and if you’re banking on outdoor events, it’s trending better.

I expected off-and-on showers for Saturday, rather than a washout. The driest part of the day still looks to be the morning as opposed to the afternoon, so if you can move your outdoor plans to the morning, that would be best. At this time, tidal flooding is unlikely.

Still, expect about 40% of the day to be wet. Furthermore, onshore winds will keep it cool and damp, with highs barely reaching above 70 degrees everywhere. So keep the umbrellas and ponchos ready for a day on the boardwalk, but you won’t need it the whole time.

Rain showers will continue into Saturday evening. Sunday morning should be dry with just fog that burns off midmorning. Expect a mostly cloudy day with thunderstorms likely staying away. Highs will be higher in the 70s.

WATCH NOW: Here's what a rip current is and how to escape one A rip current, or rip tide, is a narrow current in the surf zone flowing seaward from the sh…

Lastly, given the remnants of “Alex” swirling to the northeast of Bermuda, there will be a higher risk for rip currents into the end of the week. Please do not swim where there are no lifeguards. If you’re caught in a rip current, call for a lifeguard while swimming parallel to the shore. Don’t fight against it directly.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.