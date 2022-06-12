Weather: Flooding rain, strong storms threaten Sunday, near 90 for Monday

If you see flood water, turn around, don’t drown. That’s the best advice I have for Sunday, when areas that see multiple thunderstorms likely will pick up more than 2 inches of rain. Conditions will then slowly clear on a hot Monday.

Showers and storms are possible at any point. However, there will be drier windows than others, which will be good if you’re going to the Shoprite LPGA Classic at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, the 50th annual Bike-A-Thon to Atlantic City or any other outdoor plans.

Those drier windows will be between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and then after 9 p.m. Here’s how the day breaks down.

A warm front will bring regular showers through about 9 a.m. They will be hit or miss, so some of you will dodge them.

Then, as the warm front crawls into North Jersey, temperatures will warm from the 60s to the 80s on a south wind. Dew points will be in the “muggy” 65- to 70-degree range.

I can’t say that 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. is 100% dry, but I’d keep outdoor plans if they were then.

After 2 p.m., scattered to even widespread showers and storms will develop, as the daytime heating of the strong June sun and a southerly wind tap into tropical moisture.

The more sunshine we see, the greater the risk for severe weather. The ingredients are there, but the sun is the cook needed in the kitchen to whip it together.

If there isn’t much sun, flooding rain will still be an issue in places that see multiple thunderstorms. Two to 2.5 inches of rain will fall in those spots as showers and storms take us into the night, especially before 9 p.m.

If we break for a good amount of sun, then damaging winds and even a tornado are on the table. Know your tornado safe space — away from windows, on the lowest floor possible and in the center of your building.

After 9 p.m., the showers and storms will wane to isolated coverage, which should be the case until they end near dawn as a cold front finally pushes through. Temperatures will drop into the mid-60s come Monday morning.

Monday will be hotter than Sunday. High temperatures will top out near 90 in places like Buena, with mid-80s in Absecon and places along the bay and low 80s in Brigantine and the beaches. Dew points will still be in the upper 60s, so the heat index will top 90 pretty much everywhere inland.

While the cold front will be to our south and east, there will be enough moisture and unstable air around to pop up isolated afternoon thunderstorms that rain over a few of us for 30 to 60 minutes.

Monday evening will see the real change in how it feels. Winds will go to the northwest. Dew points will fall into the “touch humid” low 60s. Evening temperatures will fall into the 80s and 70s. Moving into Tuesday morning, lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

We do have to watch for severe weather Tuesday morning. A mesoscale convective system — a collection of thunderstorms that acts like its own system — may run through New Jersey from the Great Lakes.

These are notoriously hard to predict more than 24 hours out, due to the speed and distance the system has to travel before reaching us. Regardless, Tuesday will see highs around 80 degrees and there will be a good amount of p.m. sunshine.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247, jmartucci@pressofac.com, Twitter @acpressmartucci

