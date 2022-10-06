Weather: Finally, the sun! Warm, likely dry weather ends stormy week

Goodbye stormy, hello sunny. After six days of clouds, wind, rain and coastal flooding, Thursday will be bright with highs around or over 70 degrees. Friday will be even warmer, possibly a good October beach day.

Waking up the past couple of mornings felt like the movie “Groundhog Day,” in which Bill Murray’s meteorologist character wakes up to the same thing every single day.

Not this time. Expect that bright yellow circle in the sky, the sun, to be shining, with a few areas of fog through 9 a.m. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s.

A weak area of high pressure will sit nearby. Winds will turn from northwest to southwest during the afternoon. That will put temperatures back in the 70s for the first time this month. Buena and inland areas will be in the mid-70s. Brigantine and the coast will be around 70 degrees.

The Delaware Bay and a few corners of the back bays will be in minor flood stage during the p.m. high tide, which is in the 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. range for the bays. A few inches of salt water may be on the road. By and large, though, the coastal flooding is gone.

It’ll be a very comfortable Thursday night, good for leaving the windows open. Under a mainly sky clear, your evening will be in the 70s and 60s.

Deep overnight, we’ll fall into the mid- to upper 50s. That’s about five degrees above average for early October.

With a southwest wind blowing all day Friday, it’ll be even warmer. We’re usually good for two or three October beach days where you can lay out in your bathing suit, and this will be one of them. Shore and inland highs will be in the mid-70s, with plenty of sunshine. No tidal flooding is expected during the p.m. hours.

The warm air won’t last long, though. A sharp cold front will slice through the area. Its origins are from the arctic. While we’re not in winter coat territory yet, it will be well below average for the weekend.

Temperatures should quickly drop into the 70s, 60s and 50s during the evening. Clouds will be on the increase. While the front itself doesn’t have much moisture with it, the contrast between cold and warm air alone can spark up a shower from 2 to 6 a.m. I’ll watch it.

Saturday morning lows will be in the mid-40s with a sharp, northwest wind blowing. It’ll be chilly.

With more cold air and breezy northwest winds pouring in, Saturday will fail to warm much. It’ll be more like early November out there. Highs will just touch 60 degrees. October sun is fairly weak, so I don’t anticipate it feeling much warmer due to the wind mixing things around.

Frost will be the word for Saturday night in the Pine Barrens. The combination of a clear sky, weakening wind and low dew points will promote radiational cooling, where the heat of the day escapes quickly into outer space.

The Pine Barrens should bottom out in the mid-30s. The Garden State Parkway corridor should be in the upper 30s. The waters are still in the 60s, so expect a jump to the mid-40s at the beaches.

Finally, our latest, local, Something in the Air podcast is out now at PressofAC.com or wherever you get your audio. As we do at the top of the month, New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson hops on to talk about September’s weather. It was plenty sunny, but drought worsened as the tropics flared up.