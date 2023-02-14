Tuesday will be another mild and bright day, with temperatures just a few notches below Monday’s.

Clouds will move in Tuesday night, and the rest of the week will be mostly cloudy, with rain for parts of Thursday and Friday, though temperatures will feel like April.

We’ll start off in the 35- to 40-degree range Tuesday morning. High pressure will move from the center of the country to the East Coast. That will bring a breezy, northwest wind for the morning. However, it’ll weaken in the afternoon.

As has been the case for much of the winter, the northwest winds don’t bring in cold air. Yes, daytime highs will be in the low 50s as opposed to upper 50s. However, that is still about 10 degrees above average for Valentine’s Day.

So just a jacket will do if you’ll be out and around. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 30s during the evening.

Heat-trapping clouds will move in during the evening, too. This will make our overnight lows in the upper 30s inland and the low 40s at the coast. Then, we’ll rise up a few degrees.

Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy but mild day, especially inland. It’ll be T-shirt weather. Southwesterly winds will blow. For Hammonton, Vineland and other inland spots, I see highs well into the 60s. For those closer to the Garden State Parkway, like Egg Harbor Township, it’ll be in the mid-60s. That leaves Brigantine and the shore where, yes, we’ll get a piece of those cooler ocean waters. Highs will be in the mid-50s there. Hey, that’s still mild.

You could leave the windows open Wednesday night. The evening will only fall through the 50s. Overnight, we’ll bottom out between 45 to 50 degrees.

Thursday will begin a stormy period, but the springlike temperatures won’t go away.

It looks as if showers will be around between noon and 5 p.m., mainly north of the Atlantic City Expressway. A stiff southwest wind will develop, reaching 15 to 20 mph sustained. The morning will be the best for outdoor plans, but you can get away with activities during the afternoon too.

Southwest winds will bring a range of temperatures again. For the beaches, it’ll be in the mid-50s. Egg Harbor Township and Garden State Parkway towns will be in the low 60s. Go further inland, to Hammonton or Vineland and you should be in the mid-60s.

A cold front will then cross Friday, bringing periods of rain. I don’t have exact timing yet. However, expect rain in the morning, and I’m optimistically dry for the afternoon. Winds will get breezy out of the northwest.

