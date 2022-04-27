Weather: Feeling more like late March through Thursday with chill, 35 mph gusts

The jackets need not go anywhere yet. In the wake of Tuesday night’s cold front, we’ll stay in the mid-50s with a strong northwest breeze the next two days. We then slowly rebound for a pleasant weekend.

Temperatures on Wednesday will start in the mid-40s, which actually isn’t all that cold for this time of year. We’ll have plenty of sunshine to start.

One cold front passed Tuesday night, bringing rain. A second cold front will pass Wednesday afternoon, stunting temperature growth and bringing isolated showers as well.

If you have outdoor plans or events, as long as it’s before 3 p.m., you’re likely dry, and sunny. Even after 3 p.m., rain coverage will be spotty at most, leaving plenty of dry time.

Winds will be a bit breezy until 3 p.m. After that, though, they’ll pick up as that second cold front passes. Sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph will be likely.

This will only add to the chill, which will be in the mid-50s for highs. That’s more like March 27 than April 27.

After about 8 p.m., the rain shower threat will diminish. We’ll clear out pretty quickly. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and 40s for the evening, as cold air pours into the region.

We’re even talking about 30s overnight. The breeze that will blow will mean two things for us.

First, it’ll prevent frost formation at the ground level, mixing in some relatively milder air from just a few feet high. That, I believe, we can all agree is good news.

Secondly, it’ll put wind chills in the 20s from about 4 to 8 a.m. Thursday. That may or may not be good news, depending on how you look at it. That’s unusual, but not rare, for this time of year. Bundle up.

Thursday will then see plenty of sunshine splash down upon South Jersey. However, it’s not going to warm us up any. In fact, temperatures will be similarly in the mid- to upper 50s for Thursday’s highs. If winds were light, it’d feel comfortable in the sun. With the northwest wind 20 to 25 mph sustained, you’ll barely think of heading out much.

We’ll be on wildfire watch Thursday. Limit your outdoor burning. The combination of gusty winds, very dry air and sunshine drying the ground will contribute to a potentially hazardous day.

The stars will be out in full force Thursday night. Again, we’ll drop into the 50s and 40s during the evening. Again, the elevated winds will prevent frost from forming. Therefore, those mid- to upper 30s lows will not come with a potentially killing frost.

We’ll begin to turn the corner on the temperatures ever so slightly Friday into Saturday. With the cold breeze gone, the plentiful sunshine will begin to work on the ground.

Friday will be just as bright as Thursday. Highs will hurdle just over 60 for Linwood and inland towns, while Longport and the shore stay in the upper 50s.

You’ll see a cloud or two mixed in with a blue sky Saturday. I believe the coast will join inland towns in hitting the 60s. Outdoor activities will be great (I’m looking forward to being outside for a wedding in Monmouth County).

Spring blooms and allergies with Dr. Theresa Crimmins | Across the Sky podcast Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes this the perfect time for Across the Sky to tackle the subject.

Finally, we have a new episode of the Across the Sky podcast with my Lee Enterprises weather team. The four of us interview the woman who is the leader in tracking the blooms and pollen of plants, Theresa Crimmins, director of the USA National Phenology Network.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

