Weather: Fast moving, low-impact storm systems keeps week mostly dry

We’ll flip flop between dry days and days with rain for the week. With no day a washout, it’ll actually turn out to be a good week for most outdoor plans. Mother’s Day weekend is shaping up to be cool, breezy and possibly wet.

The reason for the flip flopping between dry day and days with rain is because our west-to-east flow of the atmosphere is progressive. Essentially, it just means fast moving, where day-to-day weather trends can’t lock in for an extended period of time.

Tuesday we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky break for some more sun during the day before clouding up toward sunset. Temperatures will start out in the upper 40s inland, with low 50s at the coast.

An east wind will blow during the day, courtesy of a high-pressure system in New Brunswick, Canada. It’s clockwise circulation will bring the onshore winds to the region.

As a result, it’ll be a cooler day. With ocean waters in the 50s, we’ll only rise to the mid-50s for Long Beach Township and the shore. Work your way offshore and you’ll be in the low 60s, though those near the New Jersey Turnpike will be in the upper 60s.

Clouds will thicken Tuesday evening as a warm front nears the area again. If you have evening plans outside, you’ll stay dry. Rain will begin between midnight and 2 a.m. It’ll be a light rain as temperatures sink into the low 50s.

Between 5 and 7 a.m., the rain will get out of here. Roughly a tenth of an inch will have fallen.

Wednesday will be similar to Monday, a tricky temperature and cloud cover forecast. A warm front will push toward the area. If and when it lifts north through the state, we will break for sunshine, southwest wind and warm temperatures. Before it does, though, it’ll be cloudy, foggy and chilly.

Expect the cloudy, foggy weather to hang at least through the morning commute. I’ll be optimistic and say the warm front will push through, bringing the sunshine and highs in the low 70s inland (cooler at the coast). However, It’s quite possible that Ocean County towns will barely break 60 degrees with cloud cover.

Either way, expect a mostly dry day. A cold front will definitely cut through the area between 4 and 10 p.m. That will bring isolated showers and even thunderstorms. Even within this window, expect plenty of dry time. We will dry out overnight. It’ll stay mild. Lows should be 50 to 55 degrees, about 5 degrees above average.

Hopefully, the rain will wash the pollen away by Thursday because we will expect a beautiful day. Winds will be out of the northwest, ushering in dry air and sunshine. High temperatures are expected to just touch 70, with a cooling sea breeze likely capping temperatures in the low 60s by mid-morning.

Our flow will go from a fast-moving, progressive flow to slow motion. An upper level low-pressure system will close off from the flow and meander about the East Coast for the weekend and beyond.

At the surface, high pressure to our northeast and low pressure to our south will play tug of way for control of the area. High pressure will at least win for Friday. Expect a mostly dry day. However, a warm front will eventually get in and bring rain, possibly in the afternoon, likely during the evening. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

An east wind develop Saturday. Rain is likely for most of the day. However, high pressure won’t be far away, and Saturday trips in New York City or North Jersey may very well be dry.

Mother’s Day could bring coastal flooding, thanks to a stiff, easterly wind. We’ll need another day or two to figure out how much rain we will see.

