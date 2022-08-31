 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather: Fall humidity with summer heat, your Wednesday night forecast

August will likely wind up as the hottest in New Jersey's history since records started in 1895. As we turn the page to September, and climatological fall, Thursday, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the humidity will feel like fall but highs near 90 degrees will feel like summer. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Local Weather

