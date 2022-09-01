Weather: Fall humidity but summer heat as climatological autumn begins

Happy climatological fall! Sept. 1 kicks off autumn in the weather world, and while the humidity will feel like the season to come, we’ll still have summer heat into Labor Day weekend.

Climatological fall is one of three ways to define the season. The other ways are astronomical fall, which begins Sept. 22 with the autumn equinox, and solar fall, which actually began Aug. 6.

Either way, it’s September. Locals’ summer and cooler, drier weather are around the corner.

We already have half of that, the drier air, for the rest of the week.

Dew points will be in the dry 50s, even 40s for Thursday into Friday. Winds from the west will continue to dry us out Thursday. Sunshine will be plentiful. It’ll almost feel like autumn, almost.

The things is, temperatures will start out in the 60s in the morning and rise to the upper 80s to around 90 degrees for the afternoon. That will include Holgate on Long Beach Island, where I’ll be Thursday, and the shore. That sea breeze will not be present for the second day in a row.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci to speak on hurricane season in Holgate Thursday Just as soon as hurricane seasons heat up, Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be in Holgate to …

Our chilliest inland evening since July 11 still looks likely Thursday night. We’ll fall quickly into the 80s, 70s and 60s during the evening. That will be thanks to the combination of light winds, a clear sky and low dew points.

As we kick off Friday morning, lows will be in the upper 50s for most towns, though Pine Barrens towns like Corbin City should be in the low 50s. Near the water, lows will be in the mid-60s. You’ll want a light jacket to start the day.

With clockwise-spinning high pressure in New England, winds will turn to the northeast for Friday. That will kick in a cooling sea breeze and bump down temperatures overall everywhere.

With a mostly sunny sky, highs will top out in the mid-80s inland. The coast will work up to around 80 degrees. While cooler than recent days, this is actually seasonable for our last weekend of the peak tourist season.

So as the roads to the shore fill up for Labor Day weekend, we’ll have a great evening to celebrate the end of summer. Expect 70s and 60s for the evening under a partly cloudy sky.

With dew points a bit higher and the winds blowing just a bit, it’ll be a milder night than Thursday night. Expect us to bottom out in the low to mid-60s.

Saturday will have some sunshine and light onshore winds, similar to Friday. Any and all outdoor events look great. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

It’ll be the second half of the weekend where we will look for showers and storms. That high pressure in New England will continue to move east, giving us a smaller and smaller dry sliver for us to work with.

I still am optimistic that we wind up dry Sunday. It’ll be a mix of clouds and sun with 80s for highs. However, from Sunday night into Monday, there will be spotty showers and storms.

The holiday itself won’t be a washout, but outdoor plans should have an indoor plan B.

Finally, while Wednesday’s numbers aren’t in yet, the month of August is on pace to be the hottest August in New Jersey since records started in 1895. This climatological summer — June, July and August — looks to be the third hottest. We’ll have more details for you Wednesday on the Something in the Air podcast.