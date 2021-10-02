Weather: Enjoy the dry weather this weekend because next week will be rainy

However, the good times will end quickly after that. Tuesday through at least Saturday bring threats of rain.
We’ll have inland areas of fog on another chilly morning for the area, even for early October. We’re starting out in the mid-40s for most of the mainland, while the shore will be in the mid-50s, with the Cumberland County bayshore in between. We’ll have plenty of sun.
That sun will continue through the day Saturday. Oktoberfest in Smithville, the Shoprite LPGA Classic in Galloway or the apple orchard will be great. Of course, the beach will be as well. Highs everywhere will be in the mid-70s. If you are by the sea, though, the rip current risk will be higher and seas out in the canyon will be rough from Hurricane Sam.
Winds will turn from the northwest to the southwest during the day. That will keep us warmer as we go into the night. The evening will be great for outdoor dining, with temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Overnight, that warmer wind direction will lead to a very comfortable time for any part of the year. Expect mid-60s at the shore, upper 50s for most inland spots, with a few near-50 readings if you’re tucked away in the Pine Barrens, where there will be fog.
Sunday will be the warmest day of the forecast. With a southwest wind blowing at the surface and aloft, we’ll rush in as much balmy air from the Gulf of Mexico as possible. Highs will be at or above 80 degrees everywhere, with a mix of clouds and sun.
Eighty-degree days at the shore are unusual, but not rare. Sept. 24 is the last day, on average each year, where the high reaches 80 degrees at Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City. Eighty-degree days have happened as late as Nov. 3, as recently as 2016.
That said, expect an ode from times past, a cooling sea-breeze front, to work into the beach towns, bumping you “down” to the 70s for the afternoon. We’ll still be dealing with rough seas, too.
Sunday night should be dry. A low-pressure system will move into the Great Lakes, and a warm front will be positioned to the north. Expect heat-trapping clouds, which will put us in the 70s for the evening, feeling like summer. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s. I wouldn’t be surprised if some in South Jersey had the air conditioner on.
Monday should follow in Sunday night’s footsteps in the sense that I believe we’ll be dry, but it will be close. Shorts, bathing suits and sandals will all be in style as we get another day that sits around 80 degrees for highs.
Then, the weather changes. Expect unsettled weather from Tuesday until Saturday. Expect coastal flooding at times Thursday through Saturday, something we, fortunately, haven’t had to deal with in a while.
That low-pressure system in the Great Lakes will move into the Virginias. Then, it’ll fizzle out, but a new low-pressure system will develop in the Deep South and try to move toward us.
The key word is try, as high pressure will not settle in around Quebec, leading to an unstoppable force-immovable object scenario.
We look to be caught right in the middle of it, so expect showers and storms during this time. That said, a washout will not be likely any day.
