Weather: Enjoy the dry weather this weekend because next week will be rainy

However, the good times will end quickly after that. Tuesday through at least Saturday bring threats of rain.

We’ll have inland areas of fog on another chilly morning for the area, even for early October. We’re starting out in the mid-40s for most of the mainland, while the shore will be in the mid-50s, with the Cumberland County bayshore in between. We’ll have plenty of sun.

That sun will continue through the day Saturday. Oktoberfest in Smithville, the Shoprite LPGA Classic in Galloway or the apple orchard will be great. Of course, the beach will be as well. Highs everywhere will be in the mid-70s. If you are by the sea, though, the rip current risk will be higher and seas out in the canyon will be rough from Hurricane Sam.

Winds will turn from the northwest to the southwest during the day. That will keep us warmer as we go into the night. The evening will be great for outdoor dining, with temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Overnight, that warmer wind direction will lead to a very comfortable time for any part of the year. Expect mid-60s at the shore, upper 50s for most inland spots, with a few near-50 readings if you’re tucked away in the Pine Barrens, where there will be fog.