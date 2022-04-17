Weather: Elevated fire danger on chilly Easter, coastal storm kicks off week

Easter Sunday will be cool, dry and breezy. However, those conditions will bring another increased risk of wildfires. That threat will go away Monday into Tuesday, but only because a coastal storm will pass.

A northwest wind and a partly sunny sky will kick off Easter morning. Temperatures will start in the low to mid-40s, which is seasonable for this time of year. At the time same, it’s the coolest morning since last Tuesday.

The partly sunny sky will turn to full sunshine midmorning. Then, cold air from aloft will advect in. All that means is that air will cool horizontally in the atmosphere, as opposed to vertically. Typically that means we see an increase in clouds. That will likely happen midday until the late afternoon, when we will turn clear again.

All that said, it will be a dry day. Easter egg hunts will be good if you’re celebrating. You’ll just need a layer over your Easter best. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained will lower humidity enough to make wildfires a threat again. Limit your burning outside.

The evening will be clear, and as winds decrease, we’ll get radiational cooling, where the heat from the day escapes into outer space, with the pinelands accelerating the process.

We’ll be in the 50s and 40s during the evening. Frost or freezes will be likely inland overnight. Lows will range from the upper 20s in the pinelands to around 32 elsewhere inland. The shore will escape this, staying in the upper 30s.

Keep your plants covered or bring them inside. We still need some more time until we’re done with frosts and freezes.

Monday will start off with sun, but clouds will fill in as the day goes on. A coastal storm will bring rain and wind, but not just yet.

In fact, outdoor work or plans will be fine for the most part. We’re dry until 4 to 6 p.m. High temperatures will be chilly again, in the mid-50s thanks to an east wind wafting in that cool ocean air.

Then, a low-pressure system will go off the South Carolina coast and turn to the northeast, hitting Cape Cod late Tuesday.

What that means for us is that we have a night of windswept rain. Winds will be from the northeast sustained around 20 mph, gusting in the 30s. A few areas of roadway flooding will be around, but nothing excessive. As the rain taps on the windows, we’ll fall into the 40s.

You’ll need the rain gear to start the day, but primarily just for the beginning of it. Rain will continue through 8 to 10 a.m. Rainfall totals will be 0.6 inches to an inch.

Winds will turn to the northwest after the rain ends. We’ll likely clear for sun and then clouds move in during the late afternoon. Don’t be surprised if a brief rain shower passes late, too. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s, continuing our cool streak.

The low-pressure system will be well to our east Wednesday. A ridge of upper-level high pressure will begin to work in. As a result, look for temperature improvements Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday will be bright with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Thursday will be cloudier and dry outside of a shower. Highs should be two to four degrees warmer.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

