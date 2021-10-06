Weather: East winds keep us seasonable, mostly dry, but coastal flooding to come

The weather map plays out like this: High pressure will be located in New England through Friday, moving toward Nova Scotia for the weekend. The cold front that brought fog and clouds Monday will be kicked down to Virginia and North Carolina. However, a low-pressure system will be meandering through the South.
ATLANTIC CITY — Paula Rudolph Stryker drives her grandson to the Brighton Avenue School almo…
The high pressure will be strong enough to keep us dry. That said, low pressure will be banging on the door, trying to push its rainy, wet weather in. While the high pressure will do a good job, onshore winds between the clockwise spinning high pressure and the counterclockwise spinning low pressure will draw in plenty of moisture, leaving us damp and drizzly at times.
Wednesday through Friday will all work the same way. Give yourself extra time driving from 2 to 8 a.m., as areas of thick fog will be around. After 8 a.m., the fog will burn off. Then, we’ll break for a partly sunny (north of Route 30) to mostly cloudy (south of Route 30) sky.
Morning lows will be in the 55- to 60-degree range for Hammonton and the inland area. Holgate and the shore, meanwhile, will be in the 60- to 65-degree range. This is all about five degrees above average for early October.
High temperatures will generally be in the low to mid-70s. It could be warm enough to go without the jacket all day. Some may want the air conditioning to get rid of the muggier air, though.
In terms of rain, high pressure looks to win out. I’d plan on all outdoor activities being a go, but drizzle or a light rain shower could fall at any time in this oceanic atmosphere.
As we go into the weekend, high pressure will drift east to Nova Scotia. That will open up a path for that low pressure in the Deep South to come through. Also happening this weekend will be a coastal low, perhaps tropical, off the Southeastern coast. It will try to move north but will be blocked by the high pressure, at least for now.
A few showers will be possible at any point during this weekend. That being said, both days don’t look to be a washout. In particular, Saturday looks to be more dry than not.
However, winds will pick up for the weekend. Look for east winds 15 to 20 mph sustained on a tight pressure gradient between the high and low pressure. Given that winds will be onshore for the rest of this week as well, coastal flooding will threaten.
The morning high tides will be just on the border of minor flood stage through Friday. So, thankfully, only localized flooding is expected. If you’re someone who sees coastal flooding before your neighbors, you’ll want to move your cars.
The weekend is when I’ll be more concerned. Moderate stage coastal flooding is on the table. Road closures for hours at a time would happen if we reach this stage. Six to 12 inches of water will be likely on unprotected bayside roads, and water can get into unraised homes or businesses. This will all happen without heavy rain falling, a reminder that rain does not create coastal flooding. This will be from the onshore wind, which will be breezy and carried in from a long distance.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci