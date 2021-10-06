Weather: East winds keep us seasonable, mostly dry, but coastal flooding to come

In terms of rain, high pressure looks to win out. I’d plan on all outdoor activities being a go, but drizzle or a light rain shower could fall at any time in this oceanic atmosphere.

As we go into the weekend, high pressure will drift east to Nova Scotia. That will open up a path for that low pressure in the Deep South to come through. Also happening this weekend will be a coastal low, perhaps tropical, off the Southeastern coast. It will try to move north but will be blocked by the high pressure, at least for now.

A few showers will be possible at any point during this weekend. That being said, both days don’t look to be a washout. In particular, Saturday looks to be more dry than not.

However, winds will pick up for the weekend. Look for east winds 15 to 20 mph sustained on a tight pressure gradient between the high and low pressure. Given that winds will be onshore for the rest of this week as well, coastal flooding will threaten.

The morning high tides will be just on the border of minor flood stage through Friday. So, thankfully, only localized flooding is expected. If you’re someone who sees coastal flooding before your neighbors, you’ll want to move your cars.