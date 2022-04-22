Weather: Earth Day brings dry, warm weather, plus your weekend forecast

The drought that has gripped most of our region since March 8 is over. In its wake will be a stretch of dry weather with temperatures still bouncing between an early- and late-spring feel.

South Jersey drought free for first time in 7 weeks A soaking nor’easter Monday night and additional rain late last week did enough to recharge …

A cold front passed overnight and will sit to our south for the day. A north to northwest wind will blow.

That said, Friday will be the warmest day of the week. It sounds funny, but you have to look upstairs in the atmosphere to figure out why.

Once you get to 5,000 or 10,000 to 20,000 feet up, a ridge of high pressure influences our atmosphere. A ridge means the atmosphere is thicker. The thicker the atmosphere, the more warm air it can hold.

So, even with the northerly winds, highs will still get to the low 70s inland. In fact, it’s looking more likely that even the shore towns will be able to enjoy most of this warmth. You can expect upper 60s for highs there. All in all, a great end to the week that brought a nor’easter, chilly air and plenty of cloud cover.

Friday evening will be pretty on target for this time of year. We’ll drop pretty quickly into the 60s and 50s during the evening — a combination of a mainly clear sky, low dew points and light winds promoting radiational cooling, where the heat from the day can escape straight into outer space.

Saturday morning lows will range from the mid-40s in Beach Haven and the shore to the low 40s in Little Egg Harbor Township and most inland towns, with upper 30s in pinelands towns like Mullica Township.

Winds will make a slight turn Saturday, enough to fundamentally alter our weather for the day.

They go from the northwest to the northeast. That quarter turn will mean a lot, capping temperatures to below average values for the day. It’ll still be dry and partly sunny, but highs in the upper 50s and low 60s don’t exactly cut it for what is now late April. Well inland, you’ll get a more seasonable reading in the upper 60s.

A warm front will approach Saturday night but never fully cross the area. There will be a shower or two to contend with from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., but I’d keep your outdoor plans, as rain would be brief or even nonexistent for some. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s just about everywhere.

Then, we have ourselves a sunny Sunday, a rarity over the past couple of weeks. Winds will be from the southwest in the morning, turning to the south during the afternoon. That will mean a very warm day for a few, a warm day for many and just a mild day for some. You likely know where we’re talking about.

The shore towns, where a south wind is a cooling ocean breeze, will be in the mid-60s, still comfortable, but not as warm as the low to upper 70s expected inland.

During the evening, winds will turn to the southeast. Expect a drop in temperatures to the 50s almost as soon as it does so, pulling in the marine air. Clouds will be on the increase.

As we kick off the week Monday, those southeast winds will continue. I see a mostly cloudy sky with pockets of drizzle and low clouds during the day. Highs will generally be in the 60s. However, near Philadelphia, temperatures will touch 70.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.