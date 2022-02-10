Weather: Early spring warmth through Saturday, but snow looks more likely Sunday

We’ll continue to enjoy temperatures in the 50s through Saturday, as southerly winds bring us to an early spring fever pitch. However, an arctic cold front will send us back to reality Sunday. A low-pressure system riding along the front will then more than likely bring snow through early Monday.
We’ll start with the warmer weather we’ll see through Saturday. Thursday will be the warmest dry day since Dec. 26. We’ll begin the day with temperatures 32 to 37 degrees. High temperatures will get to the mid-50s for Upper Deerfield Township and inland areas, while Wildwood Crest and the shore will be in the upper 40s. We’ll have a good amount of sunshine, especially during the afternoon, as a disturbance about 18,000 feet up moves away.
This is thanks to high pressure that will sit in the Deep South for the rest of the week into Saturday. Around that clockwise-spinning system, in conjunction with a counterclockwise-spinning low-pressure system moving through Canada, warmer air will blow in. In fact, it’ll be gusty late in the day Thursday from the west-southwest. Expect gusts near 30 mph.
Even into the night, winds will remain elevated. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 30s for the evening. You’ll still want the jacket and scarf late overnight.
Lows will be in the upper 20s inland, around 32 at the coast, and wind chills will be in the lower 20s.
Friday will be a touch cooler. We’ll continue with the plentiful sunshine from Thursday afternoon. With cooler air filtering in from aloft, we’ll be in the low 50s inland, with mid-40s at the coast. Still, it’s a mild day. Enjoy it out and about.
Friday evening will actually not be a bad night to be out on the town. With southerly winds blowing all night, we’ll stay in the 40s. You might even want the windows open to let some fresh air in. Come Saturday morning, we’ll be around 40, about 10 degrees above average.
Saturday will be the warmest day of the stretch. That’s because southwest winds will line up both aloft and at the surface, which will allow for maximum heating (as far as February goes). You can go without the jacket for most of the day. Highs will get into the upper 50s for most of the inland spots, and a place like Vineland could hurdle over 60.
The coast will be cooler, coming off the chillier ocean. Highs will be in the mid-50s there. Morning sun will give way to clouds.
Those clouds will come with an arctic front that will be the genesis for a possible snowstorm.
When the front passes Saturday night, a mix of snow and rain showers will be along with it. Showers will start 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., particularly toward the New Jersey Turnpike.
As the front slowly slides through, we’ll drop into the 40s and 30s. Lows will be around 30 Sunday morning.
From there, a little bit more remains to be seen. What I can tell you is that a low-pressure system will move toward that cold front. When they meet, it’ll strengthen. Essentially, it’s the same set up as the Blizzard of 2022 just two weeks ago, but weaker.
If the two systems meet up south of Delaware, we’re in for snow all day Sunday, ending just before dawn on Valentine’s Day.
While nor'easters bring everything from strong winds to heavy precipitation to coastal flood…
If the two systems meet up north of Delaware, we’ll have just a few showers, which could be plain rain. Or, we’ll be dry.
Given the Super Bowl, many of us will have plans. Keep them for now, but keep in the back of your head a backup plan. If the storm comes to fruition, it should be shovelable and plowable.
