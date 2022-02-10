Weather: Early spring warmth through Saturday, but snow looks more likely Sunday

Friday will be a touch cooler. We’ll continue with the plentiful sunshine from Thursday afternoon. With cooler air filtering in from aloft, we’ll be in the low 50s inland, with mid-40s at the coast. Still, it’s a mild day. Enjoy it out and about.

Friday evening will actually not be a bad night to be out on the town. With southerly winds blowing all night, we’ll stay in the 40s. You might even want the windows open to let some fresh air in. Come Saturday morning, we’ll be around 40, about 10 degrees above average.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the stretch. That’s because southwest winds will line up both aloft and at the surface, which will allow for maximum heating (as far as February goes). You can go without the jacket for most of the day. Highs will get into the upper 50s for most of the inland spots, and a place like Vineland could hurdle over 60.

The coast will be cooler, coming off the chillier ocean. Highs will be in the mid-50s there. Morning sun will give way to clouds.

Those clouds will come with an arctic front that will be the genesis for a possible snowstorm.