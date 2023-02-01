Weather: Drying out Wednesday, rare polar plunge arrives for the weekend

The snow and rain from Tuesday night will exit by the time the morning rush hour is over Wednesday. Then, we’re in for seasonable, dry weather into Thursday. An arctic front will then pass, dropping wind chills below 20 degrees Friday and Saturday.

Periods of light snow will be around until 6 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, moving from west to east across the state. The snow will largely stick just to colder and grassy surfaces with air temperatures only around 32 degrees.

Otherwise, after 8 a.m. we’re in for morning clouds that will give way to afternoon sunshine. Winds will be light out of the north.

High temperatures will top out around 40 degrees, which is seasonable for the first day of February.

Wednesday evening will fall into the 30s and 20s under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight, lows will be in the low 20s for Egg Harbor Township and inland communities. We’ll have upper 20s at the coast.

Thursday will be dry, but sunshine will vary, with Ocean County getting more and Cape May County mostly cloudy due to the edge of a storm system in the South.

Otherwise, highs will be in the low 40s.

Thursday night, a polar plunge will drop temperatures into the mid- to upper 20s until the arctic cold front passes Friday morning. Temperatures will rise to the mid-30s by noon but then fall as frigid air arrives on a strong northwest wind.

The afternoon will see wind chills in the teens, but no snow will fall.

Wind chills will be below 0 degrees from roughly 3 to 9 a.m. Saturday, with negative teens possible in Ocean County.

Saturday will then be our coldest day since Christmas Eve. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 20s. There will be plenty of sun, but a breezy northwest wind will keep maximum wind chills in the teens.

Reader mail bag

A reader recently asked for an explanation of “sun dogs.”

The formal term for a sun dog is parhelion. However, there are other informal terms for it, like “mock suns.”

Using the official definition from the American Meteorological Society, a sun dog is “a halo in the form of a colored spot at the same angular elevation as the sun.”

In other words, a sun dog is a bright spot on either or both sides of the sun. Sometimes they have a rainbow-esque appearance of different colors. Other times, they look like bright balls of light.

Sun dogs are formed when sunlight is refracted by hexagonal-shaped, or six-sided, ice crystals in the sky. You may have to go back to middle school science for this, but refraction is the redirection of a wave as it passes from one medium to another.

In this case, visible light waves from the sun are bent, or refracted by the ice crystals.

Typically, ice crystals are found in cirrus clouds, the high, thin, wispy clouds in the sky.

Sunlight is then bent at about 22 degrees, using the ice crystals as a prism. It then reaches our eyes. The bending of the light 22 degrees creates the optical illusion we see — the sun dog.

Often, sun dogs are part of a ring of light around the sun known as a 22-degree halo.

Sun dogs are not just for the lazy days, either. They can happen at night and are known as paraselene, or moon dogs. Similar to their daytime counterpart, those high, thin, cirrus clouds often bring the optical illusion.

Parhelion can occur anywhere in the world in any season and are fairly common. However, they’re typically around for too brief a time or are too faint to really see them.