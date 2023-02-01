 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather: Drying out Wednesday, rare polar plunge arrives for the weekend

  • 0

Wednesday will dry out, see how arctic blast impacts NJ for weekend

The snow and rain from Tuesday night will exit by the time the morning rush hour is over Wednesday. Then, we’re in for seasonable, dry weather into Thursday. An arctic front will then pass, dropping wind chills below 20 degrees Friday and Saturday.

Periods of light snow will be around until 6 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, moving from west to east across the state. The snow will largely stick just to colder and grassy surfaces with air temperatures only around 32 degrees.

Otherwise, after 8 a.m. we’re in for morning clouds that will give way to afternoon sunshine. Winds will be light out of the north.

Wed 730AM Radar.JPG

High temperatures will top out around 40 degrees, which is seasonable for the first day of February.

Wed 430PM.JPG

Wednesday evening will fall into the 30s and 20s under a partly cloudy sky. Overnight, lows will be in the low 20s for Egg Harbor Township and inland communities. We’ll have upper 20s at the coast.

People are also reading…

Thursday will be dry, but sunshine will vary, with Ocean County getting more and Cape May County mostly cloudy due to the edge of a storm system in the South.

Otherwise, highs will be in the low 40s.

Thursday night, a polar plunge will drop temperatures into the mid- to upper 20s until the arctic cold front passes Friday morning. Temperatures will rise to the mid-30s by noon but then fall as frigid air arrives on a strong northwest wind.

The afternoon will see wind chills in the teens, but no snow will fall.

Wind chills will be below 0 degrees from roughly 3 to 9 a.m. Saturday, with negative teens possible in Ocean County.

Temps and Wind Chill.JPG

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Saturday will then be our coldest day since Christmas Eve. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 20s. There will be plenty of sun, but a breezy northwest wind will keep maximum wind chills in the teens.

Reader mail bag

A reader recently asked for an explanation of “sun dogs.”

The formal term for a sun dog is parhelion. However, there are other informal terms for it, like “mock suns.”

Using the official definition from the American Meteorological Society, a sun dog is “a halo in the form of a colored spot at the same angular elevation as the sun.”

Using the official definition from the American Meteorological Society, a sun dog is "a halo in the form of a colored spot at the same angular elevation as the sun". In other words, a sun dog is a bright spot on the right side, left side, or both sides of the sun. Sometimes they have a rainbow-esque appearance of different colors. Other times, they look like bright balls of light. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.

In other words, a sun dog is a bright spot on either or both sides of the sun. Sometimes they have a rainbow-esque appearance of different colors. Other times, they look like bright balls of light.

Sun dogs are formed when sunlight is refracted by hexagonal-shaped, or six-sided, ice crystals in the sky. You may have to go back to middle school science for this, but refraction is the redirection of a wave as it passes from one medium to another.

In this case, visible light waves from the sun are bent, or refracted by the ice crystals.

Typically, ice crystals are found in cirrus clouds, the high, thin, wispy clouds in the sky.

Sunlight is then bent at about 22 degrees, using the ice crystals as a prism. It then reaches our eyes. The bending of the light 22 degrees creates the optical illusion we see — the sun dog.

Often, sun dogs are part of a ring of light around the sun known as a 22-degree halo.

Sun dogs are not just for the lazy days, either. They can happen at night and are known as paraselene, or moon dogs. Similar to their daytime counterpart, those high, thin, cirrus clouds often bring the optical illusion.

Parhelion can occur anywhere in the world in any season and are fairly common. However, they’re typically around for too brief a time or are too faint to really see them.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News