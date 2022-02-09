Weather: Dry, with 50s, this week, but weekend turns colder, possibly stormy

Thursday night will actually be a bit cooler than Wednesday night as cooler air from aloft trickles in. Still, it’ll just be a plain February night for us. Expect lows in the upper 20s inland, with near freezing temperatures on the islands.

Friday will follow in Thursday night’s footsteps. It will be a touch cooler than Thursday. Still, though, with plenty of sunshine and light winds, it’ll feel fairly comfortable. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

We’ll then be on a rollercoaster ride for the weekend. Here’s the setup.

Low pressure will move through Eastern Canada, which will pump in warm air ahead of the front. Then, the front passes, probably with precipitation. Arctic high pressure will then nose its way in. However, the combination of a coastal low pressure off the North Carolina coast and another Alberta Clipper may bring snow or rain for Valentine’s Day.

Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days. Not only will it definitely be dry, but highs will be in the low to mid-50s everywhere. You could consider this the first early, perhaps premature sign of spring. Either way, take it for what it’s worth and get some fresh air if you can.