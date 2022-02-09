Weather: Dry, with 50s, this week, but weekend turns colder, possibly stormy

The thermometer will rise into the 50s a few times between Wednesday and Saturday, but let it be known, winter is still in full swing. An arctic front Saturday night will send us back to the 30s as we watch for a Valentine’s Day storm.
We’ll have south winds for the day Wednesday. We’ll start off in the seasonable mid-20s in Pleasantville and the mainland (near 20 well inland) with around 30 readings for Margate and the coast.
For high temperatures, we’ll be in the mid-40s, seasonable for this time of year. That’ll be our coolest day until Sunday.
Around 1:45 p.m., reports on social media and messages coming into The Press of Atlantic Cit…
We can thank low pressure going off the Southeastern coast for that. Around the counterclockwise spinning system are southerly winds that come our way, and with us being well away from the precipitation, we stay dry and mild as well.
Going into the evening, we’ll be in the 40s and 30s. With a mainly clear sky, it’ll be a nice winter evening to stare at the stars. Overnight lows will be around 32 inland, with mid-30s at the coast.
Thursday will then be our first time since Dec. 26 where the inland areas will be in the 50s, without any precipitation. The shore will be in the upper 40s but still will be milder than average. It looks like we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. Precipitation will stay well to the north as an Alberta Clipper — a cold, fast-moving low pressure system — stays in Canada. Get out and enjoy it if you can.
Thursday night will actually be a bit cooler than Wednesday night as cooler air from aloft trickles in. Still, it’ll just be a plain February night for us. Expect lows in the upper 20s inland, with near freezing temperatures on the islands.
Friday will follow in Thursday night’s footsteps. It will be a touch cooler than Thursday. Still, though, with plenty of sunshine and light winds, it’ll feel fairly comfortable. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s.
We’ll then be on a rollercoaster ride for the weekend. Here’s the setup.
Low pressure will move through Eastern Canada, which will pump in warm air ahead of the front. Then, the front passes, probably with precipitation. Arctic high pressure will then nose its way in. However, the combination of a coastal low pressure off the North Carolina coast and another Alberta Clipper may bring snow or rain for Valentine’s Day.
Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days. Not only will it definitely be dry, but highs will be in the low to mid-50s everywhere. You could consider this the first early, perhaps premature sign of spring. Either way, take it for what it’s worth and get some fresh air if you can.
Then, an arctic front will pass Saturday night. Spotty rain showers will begin 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. This will last for the rest of the night, though just before sunrise, a switch to snow or at least a mix to snow will be likely. Again, these are just showers, so just coatings would be expected in spots. The driest areas will be along the shore. This ends late Sunday morning.
The rest of Sunday will be brighter, though cold, with highs in the mid-30s.
Then, we wait to see what happens with the low-pressure system.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci