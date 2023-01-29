Weather: Dry until Philadelphia Eagles game Sunday, cold shot comes this week

It’ll be another mild day Sunday, with rain showers not coming until later in the afternoon, when the Philadelphia Eagles are playing.

Looking to the week ahead, we’ll be walking on eggshells to a dry forecast. A wintry shot of air will arrive late in the week.

We’ll start out between 35 to 40 degrees Sunday around dawn. We’ll see a little bit of sunshine to start. However, clouds will build in ahead of a cold front coming in from the west.

This cold front will end up splitting into two separate features on its journey to the Atlantic Ocean. The northern part will be associated with the low-pressure system that’ll pass through New England. This will bring our showers late Sunday.

The second piece will wind up being the wetter and stronger of the two. However, this will stay to our south. More on that later.

We’ll have a light southwest wind that will put high temperatures between 50 and 55 degrees. That’s about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Showers will work in between 4 and 6 p.m. The rain will be light and scattered for the rest of the evening as we stay mild. The rain will end between midnight and 2 a.m., with totals under a tenth of an inch.

Temperatures will fall into the 40s during the evening. We’ll stay there overnight as heat-trapping clods stay around. Monday morning lows will be 40 to 45 degrees.

That second, southern, stronger area of rain now looks to remain far enough away from us to yield a dry day. It’ll be close, as the Delmarva Peninsula likely will get rain. However, for us, just expect a cloudy day for now.

Highs will be in the low 50s for Galloway Township and other inland towns. Ocean City and the shore will be in the upper 40s.

A long Arctic cold front will slow near us Monday night. As a result, temperatures will be chillier than they were the previous couple of nights. Evening temperatures will be in the 40s. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

The cold front gets to New Jersey on Tuesday. A weak wave of low pressure will ride along the front. The potential for a shower will be around throughout the day, coming to an end between 4 and 7 p.m.

If your outdoor plans are very sensitive to any rain falling, then move them to another day. However, I’d say at least 80% of your day will be dry. It’ll be a gloomy, chilly day. Highs will top out around 40 degrees.

High pressure will build in Wednesday from the north, bringing the sunshine and the chill. Highs will be in the upper 30s. That’ll be our first truly below-average day since December, believe it or not. With a bit of a wind, it’ll feel below freezing throughout the day.

Finally, the potential for a Groundhog Day storm is low but still on my radar for Thursday.