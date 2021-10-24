Weather: Dry Sunday and warm Monday, then two storms roll through NJ

With the cold front well offshore and that piece of midlevel spin, or vorticity, moving out of the region, it will be nothing but surface high pressure influencing our weather. Temperatures will start in the low 40s in rural spots, mid-40s for the rest of the inland areas and around 50 degrees at the shore. There will be some low clouds to start, but they will give way to plenty of sunshine for the day.
High temperatures will get into the mid-60s just about everywhere. The main story for Sunday will be a warm front moving from the Midwest into New England late in the day. Winds will turn to the south during the afternoon, as we get entrenched in the warm sector.
During the evening, winds will pick up from the south and we will turn mostly cloudy. That will limit us from cooling much at night. Expect upper 50s to low 60s about midnight. Then, though, temperatures will rise into the 60s. By Monday morning, we should be in the mid-60s everywhere.
It’ll feel almost like a summer day Monday. Sustained southwest winds of 15-25 mph will blow, and we’ll have a mostly to partly sunny sky. This will put highs in the upper 70s for most of the inland towns. The shore, plus towns near the Delaware Bay, will be lower in the 70s. Comfortable for late October, no matter how you slice it.
A cold front will march in, though, cutting off our supply of very warm air. More importantly comes thunderstorms and then steadier rain. Expect storms to begin between 9 p.m. and midnight from west to east across the state. Storms will be around all through the night, along with areas of fog.
The potential for severe weather will be low, but a damaging wind gust cannot be ruled out. Remember, too, winds will be gusty for most of the night, regardless of what happens with the storms. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 50s, well above average.
Winds will flip to the northwest for Tuesday, sustained 15-25 mph, gusting in the 30s. This won’t really dry us out, though. A low-pressure system will develop along the cold front with those overnight storms. Admittedly, Tuesday is a low-confidence forecast, as the position of the low will determine our conditions. Anything from 100% to intervals of rain will be likely. I’m just going middle of the road. Expect a few showers, mainly in the afternoon and night. Cancel your outdoor plans if you want to play it safe. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
The potential for showers will carry over into Wednesday, too. However, Wednesday p.m. to Thursday should be dry.
Following that, there will be the potential for a more powerful storm to slam into the region. Coastal flooding, wind and rain are all on the table for Friday and Saturday. I’m still optimistic about a dry Halloween.
This will be a storm system that goes into the Pacific Northwest, picks up moisture in the Mid-South and then cuts back north into our area. This is a cool-season kind of path and storm, another realization that summer is behind us.
