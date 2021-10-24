Weather: Dry Sunday and warm Monday, then two storms roll through NJ

With the cold front well offshore and that piece of midlevel spin, or vorticity, moving out of the region, it will be nothing but surface high pressure influencing our weather. Temperatures will start in the low 40s in rural spots, mid-40s for the rest of the inland areas and around 50 degrees at the shore. There will be some low clouds to start, but they will give way to plenty of sunshine for the day.

High temperatures will get into the mid-60s just about everywhere. The main story for Sunday will be a warm front moving from the Midwest into New England late in the day. Winds will turn to the south during the afternoon, as we get entrenched in the warm sector.

During the evening, winds will pick up from the south and we will turn mostly cloudy. That will limit us from cooling much at night. Expect upper 50s to low 60s about midnight. Then, though, temperatures will rise into the 60s. By Monday morning, we should be in the mid-60s everywhere.

It’ll feel almost like a summer day Monday. Sustained southwest winds of 15-25 mph will blow, and we’ll have a mostly to partly sunny sky. This will put highs in the upper 70s for most of the inland towns. The shore, plus towns near the Delaware Bay, will be lower in the 70s. Comfortable for late October, no matter how you slice it.