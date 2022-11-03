Weather: Dry, late September-like weather into early next week with weekend 70s

Move over November, late September is here to play with our forecast for the next couple of days. Thursday will be the “coolest” day of the week, but still plenty mild. Then, Friday to Monday will see temperatures in the 70s, even at the coast.

This surface high pressure will move from New England Thursday to offshore Friday. However, it’s a massive system. Even when the center of it is south of Newfoundland on Monday, we’ll still be within its reach.

Upstairs, the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere will see a large ridge of high pressure influence our weather. This ridge will set up over the Northeast and much of Eastern Canada. That will block an area of low pressure during the weekend from passing off the East Coast. Instead it will go into Canada and the Hudson Bay. Furthermore, it should keep a storm system in the Southeast on Tuesday. I removed rain from the forecast for that day.

For now, though, it’s sunshine and good times. Temperatures will start in the 40s inland and 50s at the coast. A gentle north-to-northeast wind will blow, just like Wednesday. Also just like Wednesday, temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s for highs. Even with the “cooler” wind direction, we’re winding up above average. That’s a testament to the strength of the ridge.

It’ll be a comfortable evening. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s. Overnight lows will be around 50 for Egg Harbor Township and inland spots, to the mid-50s for Ventnor and the shore.

Fog will develop late overnight as winds flip to the southeast. Warmer, moister air will go over the relatively cooler and drier New Jersey landmass. Take it slow on the roads through midmorning, when it will burn off.

Temperatures take another step up the ladder Friday. With southeasterly winds in place, we should rise up to around 70 degrees for highs. That may even be true at the shore. I, admittedly, am optimistically high here. We’re still talking comfortable mid-60s if not.

With a partly sunny sky ahead, it will be a nice end to the week.

High school playoff football will be fantastic, along with anything else for the evening. Southerly winds will really raise the floor on how low our thermometer will go.

The evening should only be in the 60s everywhere. That’s more like a September day.

Overnight, lows will vary. The shore will stay in the low 60s. Places inland but closer to the water, like Bridgeton, should be in the upper 50s. When you get farther from the water, then we go lower into the 50s.

Fog will develop after midnight again in spots, ending midmorning Saturday.

Then we get to the weekend. I continue to believe this will be one of the best weekends of the year, perhaps only spoiled by the earlier sunsets (which get very early Nov. 6 with the clocks changing back).

High temperatures will rise to the mid-70s inland both days. The shore will be a few degrees cooler. However, even here, most will be in the 70s. You could even try to squeak out one last day in a bathing suit on the sand. Boating will be good as well.

Looking ahead, the whole month of November should follow in the footsteps of this forecast. The Climate Prediction Center is giving us just a 16% chance of below average temperatures. Expect more 70s through the first half of the month and 60s for the second half. Lows should be above freezing most days.