Weather: Dry for rest of week, but rain, wind, tidal flooding from Ian after

Hurricane Ian will begin to affect the region Thursday with a blanket of high clouds overhead, but we’ll stay dry through Friday. A change in the forecast means Saturday looks to be wet, as coastal flooding and gusty winds take us through early next week.

Thursday will see the area right on the cusp of the outermost clouds from Ian, which are being pulled thousands of miles to the northeast by a cold front that sits offshore.

Temperatures will start off in the mid-40s well away from the coast, going up to the mid-50s at the shore.

Expect the cloudiest conditions at the shore, closest to that cold front. All in all, it’s a comfortable day. Winds will be light, and highs will get to around 70 degrees inland, with upper 60s at the coast.

Thursday night should see the full cloud deck move in. Still, expect a pleasant late September evening. We’ll be in the 60s and 50s through midnight. We’ll slowly cool after midnight with lows ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.

A blanket of high clouds will be overhead Friday morning, filtering out some of the sun. The clouds will thicken as the day goes on. Winds will turn from the north to the northeast and pick up a bit.

Expect highs to be in the upper 60s, about 5 degrees below average for the last day of September. Outdoor work and exercise are all good.

High school football Friday evening will be just fine. Expect temperatures to fall through the 60s with a bit of a northeast wind. Clouds will continue to thicken. However, I believe it will be dry Friday night.

For the weekend, South Jersey will be the battleground between the remnants of Ian, a spin-off low-pressure system that will develop off the Mid-Atlantic coast and dry, high pressure to the north.

In a change to the forecast, I’m introducing rain for Saturday. With that second low-pressure system looking to develop, it should beat back the high pressure.

Rain will start between 4 and 7 a.m. Saturday. Intermittent rain will be around for the rest of the day, with the steadiest rain falling during the daytime hours. Pockets of road, stream and creek flooding will develop. Winds will pick up from the northeast, sustained 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph.

Coastal flooding will develop during the Saturday early afternoon high tide. Expect minor flood stage, mainly in Cape May and Atlantic counties.

By Saturday night, the main push of rain north of the low-pressure systems will be out of here. That will leave us with the wringed-out moisture of what was Ian for Saturday night through Sunday.

During this time, expect pockets of heavier rain. However, I don’t see a washout. More than half of this time should be dry. It’ll be cloudy and gusty. Winds will turn to the east. By Sunday, sustained winds will be in the 20s with gusts in the 30s.

Coastal flooding will again be present for the Sunday afternoon high tide. Expect widespread minor flood stage.

Monday’s rain forecast still needs to get ironed out. A few showers are likely, but it should not be a washout. Strong east winds will continue, though, and tidal flooding will likely peak here for the afternoon. Minor flood stage is expected for most, but moderate flood stage is a good likelihood for Cape May and Atlantic counties.

Tuesday will see the sunshine peek out. It’ll still be breezy, and there will be more afternoon coastal flooding but water levels will come down a bit.

Finally, Florida feels like New Jersey’s first cousin. Many of us vacation there, have family there or even live there for part of the year. Ian is a very powerful storm, and for the Ft. Myers to Sarasota area, an all-timer. Many prayers to those who live there, as well as the first responders in the area.