Weather: Dry day with rain at night Tuesday, early look at Labor Day Weekend

Tuesday will start out with sunshine and end with clouds on a very warm and humid day. Tuesday night will see much-needed rain as a dying cold front passes through. After that, we’re in for a four- day stretch of bright, crisp weather.

Tuesday will see sunshine pierce through the overnight fog that built up from warm ocean air going over the relatively cooler land. By 8 a.m., we should be fog-free everywhere and mostly sunny until clouds build during the afternoon.

With a southeast wind, it will stay soupy. Water temperatures will continue to remain in the mid to upper 70s, which means the sea breeze won’t be as impactful as it would be if the water temperatures were cooler.

Still, it won’t be hot anywhere, really. For Longport and the coast, it’ll be in the mid-80s. When you had out to Estell Manor and inland areas, you’re talking upper 80s. The 90s will be hard to come by.

Into the evening, a trough of upper-level low pressure will swing through. That will bring the opportunity for rain. However, given the overnight timing and general dynamics of the system, it will be a shell of itself by the time it gets here.

Spotty rain showers will begin between 9 and 11 p.m. Tuesday and will end between 5 and 8 a.m. Wednesday. During this time, rainfall coverage will be highest in places like Bridgeton. Shore towns will be the driest places.

Rainfall totals will range from nothing in some shore towns to up to 0.50 inches toward western Cumberland County. Within this window, it won’t rain for more than two hours.

Otherwise, temperatures will fall through the 80s and 70s. Lows will sit around 70 degrees by sunrise Wednesday.

There could be a shower until 8 a.m. However, unless you have a very low tolerance for any rain, I’d keep your outdoor plans. We’ll even have some sun to start the day despite that chance of rain.

After 8 a.m., we’ll be dry. We should see full sunshine give way to a few afternoon clouds. The pattern-changing cold front won’t pass until near sunset.

As a result, we’re in for a very warm and moderately humid day. Winds will be from the west and will prevent that sea-breeze front from moving in. Both shore and inland towns should be in the upper 80s. And 89 degrees, the exact forecast high temperature, would be tied for the fourth hottest day of the year at the Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City.

Once the cold front passes late, the floor will be taken out from underneath the dew points. We slide from the upper 60s into the dry mid-60s by daybreak. It’ll feel like early fall, just in time for the start of climatological fall Thursday, September 1.

Thursday through Saturday will be triplets with Canadian high pressure dominating the region. The days will be loaded with sunshine, a hint of crisp air and warm temperatures.

The mornings will start out around 60 inland to around 70 by the milder ocean.

Dew points will be in the dry 50s for this stretch. Afternoon highs will both reach 85 to 90 degrees inland. The shore will be in the upper 80s Thursday. However, the cooler sea breeze should bring it down to 80 on Friday and Saturday. Loaded with sunshine, it’ll be great for last-minute summer plans.

The tide will turn a bit Sunday into Monday. I kept Sunday dry but am introducing a few pop-up storms Monday. A cold front will pass through during this time. While the previously mentioned high pressure and a new one following the front will dry out some of it, it’s fair to leave isolated storms in the Labor Day forecast.

Regardless, highs will be in the 80- to 85-degree range with just a twinge of humidity in the air.

Finally, Atlantic City International Airport broke the daily rainfall record Sunday — 3.52 inches broke the 1962 mark of 2.81 inches. It was pretty much only the airport that saw that much rain, though. Absecon and Egg Harbor City saw no more than 0.02 inches of rain.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

Twitter @acpressmartucci