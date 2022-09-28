Weather: Dry and 70s through Friday, but coastal flooding and rain from Ian after

Wednesday through Friday will be calm, quiet days as a cold front passage moves us from one high-pressure system to another. However, afterward, Hurricane Ian’s remnants look to bring days of coastal flooding as well as rain and gusty winds.

We’ll be in a weak area of high pressure Wednesday with a cold front offshore and another cold front approaching from the Great Lakes.

Winds will be from the northwest throughout the day. There should be a good amount of sunshine and comfortable conditions again.

Morning lows will start in the mid-40s in the Egg Harbor City and the Pine Barrens, with upper 40s closer to the bays and mid-50s at the coast.

Afternoon highs will rise to the low 70s. Similar to Tuesday, the shore should wind up a degree or two warmer than the inland areas.

Wednesday evening will see us fall through the 70s and 60s. That cold front will pass during the evening. That will bring clouds, but no rain. It will also change wind direction from the northwest to the north, bumping down dew points even more.

By the time we start Thursday, morning lows will be 45 to 55 degrees, coolest in the Pine Barrens, mildest at the beaches.

Thursday will see a mostly sunny sky and temperatures just a little below average in the wake of the cold front. It’ll still be comfortable to be out and about, though. Highs will reach 70 degrees just about everywhere.

Thursday evening will be the chilliest of this forecast. Sixties and 50s are likely through midnight. The outermost cloud bands from Ian will just begin to get us after midnight. That will slow down the cooling. However, expect low to mid-40s inland. The shore will be in the mid-50s still.

Friday will be the calm before the storm, so to speak. In a change from the previous forecast, no tidal flooding is expected here yet. Rather, it should just be a day of filtered sunshine, with high clouds overhead and a light onshore winds. Highs will be around 70 degrees inland, with upper 60s at the beach. Despite the gloomy look, it will be OK for outdoor activities and events.

Then we get to the Saturday through Tuesday time frame and the impacts of Ian’s remnants. We’re two columns away (Friday) from getting the final details. That said, here’s what to expect.

Coastal flooding will be possible during any high tide between Saturday morning and Tuesday evening, perhaps extending into Wednesday. The nighttime high tides will be the higher of the two high tides throughout this period and most likely to flood.

I’d expect minor, nuisance flood stage up to moderate flood stage. Moderate flood stage is when unraised, unprotected homes and businesses start to take on water. Full road closures are possible in susceptible areas, like the Black Horse and White Horse pikes. Flooding would be present three hours before and after high tide.

Rain will develop Saturday night or Sunday and continue until Tuesday. The heaviest, steadiest rain will be near Cape May. However, I don’t see it raining for 48 to 60 hours straight. Rather, it’ll be intermittent rain so no day is a washout.

Road, stream and creek flooding is likely in spots. How much rain depends on the position of the drying air pressure to the north. Expect there to be a gradient in New Jersey.

Winds will be gusty out of the southeast Saturday, turning east Sunday and Monday and northeast Tuesday. That said, I don’t expect any wind damage to come from this.