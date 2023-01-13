Weather: Dense fog with an early shower Friday as temperatures crash

The steady rain and strong winds from Thursday night will be gone Friday. It’ll be a topsy turvy day, with temperatures falling as the day goes on. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend will then be dry, with no chances for snow.

There is potential for a rain shower Friday morning. I expect most places to be dry, though.

The bigger issue will be the fog along the coast. Visibility under a half mile will be possible through 9 a.m. or so. Know what’s in front of you, and be careful biking, driving or walking.

Winds will come from the west and northwest for most of the day, promoting the drier air. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph sustained, a bump down from my previous forecast of 15 to 20 mph.

Given the weak January sun and the cold air aloft moving in, surface temperatures will actually fall as the day goes on.

Around dawn, temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s. We’ll then go into the 40s by noon and fall through there as the day goes on. By the evening, we’ll be in the 30s.

While Friday night will be fairly seasonable, it’ll feel cold given the addition of winds to the forecast. Wind chills will be 20 to 25 degrees after midnight through dawn Saturday for much of the area. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky.

If you look to your northeastern horizon, you may be able to see the “green comet” streak across the sky.

A low-pressure system will slowly move north, up the East Coast on Saturday. However, it’ll be too far away from us to bring precipitation. Rather, expect a breezy day, with northerly winds 15 to 20 mph sustained. The seas will also be fairly choppy.

High temperatures will reach about 40 degrees. Factor in the winds and it’ll feel below freezing for most of the day. This is all typical for the middle of January.

Winds will stay elevated overnight. Wind chills will be in the 20s for the evening. Overnight wind chills will be in the teens. You’ll want to bundle up.

The center of the low pressure will move near Cape Cod on Sunday. That will mean more of a northwesterly wind. That will bring in crisp air and keep our sky blue and full of sunshine.

Temperatures will rise a bit, with highs in the mid-40s.

The warming pattern will continue into Monday as we round out the holiday weekend. A lazy day on the boardwalk or a bike ride will be fine. Highs will be in the upper 40s from Buena Vista Township to Margate.

The next shot of precipitation will come Tuesday, when a weak storm will pass through. This will bring a few hours of rain. I don’t anticipate a washout. However, if you wanted to be outside for a while Tuesday, have a plan B for Monday or Wednesday.