Weather: Dense fog to sun Wednesday, but 4 days of tidal flooding may come later

Patchy fog and mist will eventually give way to sunshine as high pressure works itself into the region. Sunshine then follows for the remainder of the week, and the weekend. However, shore folks will have to deal with days of tidal flooding starting Saturday.

Wednesday will be just as foggy and misty to start as Tuesday was. This kind of fog is called advection fog. It’s the same type of fog typical in coastal California, when warm air goes over a relatively cooler surface.

In this case, it’s warm and soupy air from the southeast pushing into the relatively cooler and drier landmass of New Jersey. Fog will be below a quarter mile in spots through 9 a.m. Take it slow when you’re out and about. Despite the look, rain will be very limited.

A bit of tidal flooding is likely between 7 and 10 a.m. in spots, too.

The fog should end midmorning for most. However, it’ll still be a cloudy day until late.

Even with the clouds, high temperatures should manage to hop into the low 70s. The exceptions will be in coastal Ocean County and western Cumberland County, like Upper Deerfield Township, which will be in the mid-60s. Still, it’s warm everywhere.

It’ll also be damp. Dew points, a measure of moisture in the air, will be in the upper 60s. That’s noticeable for any time of year, let alone late October. We’ll be among the most humid places in the country.

Eventually, a cold front will pass during the evening. That will wick away the moisture in the air as drying high pressure from central Canada comes closer.

The evening will be in the 60s and 50s as more autumnal air seeps in. We’ll go to mostly cloudy to partly cloudy overnight. No fog is likely. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 50s, which is still about 10 degrees above average.

Thursday will see the leftover clouds clear out quickly once the sun rises. That will then mix with a few fairweather afternoon clouds.

The core of cool air from the high pressure won’t be over us yet, so it’ll be a comfortable day, with highs in the upper 60s. That’ll be true even at the shore as the west winds end the oceanic influence. This is my pick of the week if you’re going to be outside for a while.

Thursday evening will be more seasonable. The evening will be in the 60s and 50s. High pressure will slide into New England. Winds will turn to the east with lows in the low 40s inland and upper 40s at the beaches.

The weather pattern essentially stays the same from Friday all the way through Monday. Clockwise-spinning surface high pressure will slowly move through New England and into Nova Scotia. Aloft, a ridge of high pressure will be overhead, too.

That will keep us plenty sunny from Friday through Sunday, with clouds building Monday. That’ll also mean onshore winds. Winds will be breezy from the northeast Friday. Then, it’ll be a gentle onshore wind through Monday.

Temperatures will largely be in the 60s, getting a bit warmer each day from Friday to Monday.

However, there will be days of tidal flooding. The combination of the onshore direction of the winds and a large fetch of those east winds (more than 1,000 miles) will raise the waters around the high tides.

As of now, the daytime high tides from Friday through Monday are fair game for flooding. This should be minor stage flooding, or nuisance flooding. Roads like the Black Horse Pike, White Horse Pike and Route 147 between the mainland and shore can have water on them.

Flooding should only last an hour or two around the high tides. Please stay out of the flood waters, as they will corrode your car over time and can toss salt water onto people’s lawns.

I’m looking forward to seeing everyone who signed up for our Superstorm Sandy panel discussion Wednesday in Egg Harbor Township. It’s a capacity crowd and the first of many future Press of Atlantic City weather events we’ll host.