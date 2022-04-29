Weather: Dangerous wildfire conditions continue, frost possible

Air temperatures will be pretty much the same as Thursday. That’ll mean mid-30s for inland towns and upper 30s at the coast. Winds will be a touch lighter than Thursday. Therefore, wind chills should hover around 32 degrees — cold for this time of year, but a bit more bearable.

Temperatures this low this late into the year are unusual, but it has happened before. In fact, the record low for Atlantic City International Airport on April 29 is 32 degrees. Frank S. Farley State Marina’s record low is 31 degrees, set in its first year of records in 1874.

Going into the day, winds will be breezy, sustained 15 to 25 mph (Thursday’s winds were 20 to 30 mph). The ground, with another day of no rain, will be very dry.

The risk for wildfire spread will be very high. While winds will be lighter, the relative humidity will be lower than Thursday, due to higher temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s (a simple definition of humidity is the amount of moisture in the air divided by temperature). Any burning — even leaving a lit cigar on the ground — can cause fires to bloom and spread quickly.

Winds will lighten Friday night as surface high pressure slips in from Ontario to New Jersey and through the southeastern coast of the country. Coupled with low dew points and a clear sky, it promotes radiational cooling, where the heat from the day escapes straight into outer space.

So we’ll be well down into the 40s by midnight Friday. As we go into the overnight hours, we’ll slip to around 40 in Atlantic City and the coast. For Northfield, where I had the pleasure of meeting a few of you Wednesday, and inland areas, we’ll be in the mid-30s.

Unlike the past two nights, frost will be possible here, due to the light wind. Cool air sinks, so mid-30s for air temperature lows about 6 feet high turns into near 32 readings right at the ground. So protect your plants or bring them inside overnight.

Saturday will be just as bright as Friday. Plenty of sunshine, with barely a cloud in the sky. It’s the return of Bayfest in Somers Point, and we’ll wind up with a day where only a light jacket is needed. For those along the coast, we’ll be right around 60. Work your way farther inland and we’ll rise to the mid-60s as northwesterly winds turn to the southwest.

Saturday night will be chilly but safely out of frost territory for the transition from April to May. Expect 50s for the evening under a mainly clear sky. Deeper overnight, we’ll be in the upper 30s inland with low 40s for the shoreline.

Sunday will transition into a more active, slightly warmer pattern. Expect a mostly dry day, good for outdoor work and activities. High temperatures will generally be in the low to mid-60s. Clouds will increase as the day goes on due to a cold front pushing in from the west.

Between 5 and 8 p.m., showers will begin in the area. They’ll be slow to fully get their way in there, due to high pressure eating up the available moisture from the front at first.

However, with time, rain will get steadier. Likely, midnight to dawn Monday will be the wettest time, with a solid light rain going.

If you have a project outside, or want to get a workout in, plan on the afternoon. Spotty showers will continue until between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Then we’ll get some sunshine as we go into the rest of the day.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

