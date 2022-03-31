Weather: Damaging winds, tornado possible in NJ Thursday

The last day of March will go out like a lion. A warm, windy day may turn into severe weather at night. Damaging winds will be the main threat. Friday will then be calmer, with just a few showers.

All in all, your daytime hours Thursday will be dry. At the shore, expect fog at times as warm air goes over the cold ocean, condensing into clouds. Farther inland, we’ll see clouds mixing with that strong, late March sun. Tack on a strong southwest wind between high pressure to the east and low pressure to the west and you have the ingredients for a warm day. Expect sustained winds to be 20 to 30 mph for the afternoon, with gusts near 40 mph.

We’ll start out around 50 degrees near sunrise. We’ll then rise to around 60 at the foggier coast. Places like Pleasantville and Villas should be in the mid-60s, while Hammonton and Ocean Acres should wind up near 70.

To our west will be a line of thunderstorms that will likely have severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings attached to it. By the evening, say around 7 p.m., that will work into our area. It’ll lose its steam as it moves east, thanks to the lack of destabilizing sunshine. However, there may be enough left in the tank for a severe storm or two here.

Damaging winds will be the main concern with these storms. About a mile above the surface, it will be howling around 75 mph. We’ll already be windy, but if a thunderstorm were to make it here, we’ll get a good chunk of those winds aloft, bringing wind damage.

Make sure to cut down hanging tree branches, secure loose objects and keep your devices charged into the night. I’ll be on at pressofac.com/weather, breaking in live if need be with updates.

Below that, a tornado is in the realm of possibility. It’s a low threat, just something to keep in the back of your mind. This will be away from the coast where the storms will enter first.

Roadway flooding is unlikely. We should get a quarter-inch to a half-inch of beneficial rain as we try to claw out of drought south of the White Horse Pike. Localized amounts up to an inch can occur in any thunderstorm. That is where you’d get a bit of flooding.

Large, damaging hail is unlikely. However, small hail will be possible again, similar to the size that fell Saturday.

By 11 p.m., the severe threat will be over. However, rain will continue at times until between 2 and 4 a.m. Friday. Winds will calm down and turn to the northwest. We won’t get much cold air to come in, though. Lows will only be around 50 degrees, still well above average.

Friday should start off with a mix of sun and clouds. Then, we’ll turn cloudier as cold air pushes in from Canada, which condenses air into clouds. Isolated rain showers will be present from noon to 5 p.m. However, most outdoor plans will be fine. High temperatures will likely get to 60 degrees midday before falling.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it will be 50-50. Saturday will be rain free and sunnier. Expect highs in the mid- to upper 50s. Sunday will see a few rain showers with a weak low-pressure system. However, it won’t be a washout. Expect highs in the mid-50s.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

