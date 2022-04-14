Weather: Damaging winds possible on warm Thursday, staying mild until Easter

Take in loose objects, cut down hanging tree branches and have a way to receive weather alerts. Severe weather is possible late on an otherwise warm Thursday. After that, it stays mild through Saturday with a chilly Easter ahead.

The same storm system that dropped more than 20 inches of snow in North Dakota and severe weather in the Midwest on Wednesday will be ours Thursday, although it will be weaker than what has been happening there.

The good news is that the threat of severe weather is fairly limited. It’s going to be a line of 30 to 90 minutes of showers and storms that could bring some areas of wind damage, mainly north of the Atlantic City Expressway. The window for this is 5 to 9 p.m., with a showering lingering until midnight. The earlier the line comes, the “better” the chance of severe weather. Even in this case, though, we’re talking isolated areas of wind damage.

That brings us more good news — most of our day will be dry and warm. Temperatures Thursday morning will feel like early June, starting at 55 to 60 degrees. From there, a southwest wind will blow. Temperatures will again be varied, but overall above average. We’ll range from the mid-60s at the shore to the mid-70s along the Garden State Parkway corridor to near 80 well inland. There will even be a twinge of humidity in the air.

Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph, particularly in the afternoon.

Rainfall totals with this storm will range from 0.10 to 0.25 inches, with 0.50 inches in thunderstorm areas.

Once the rain passes, a wave of low pressure will ride along the now offshore front. That will throw back some clouds our way, but it will be dry after midnight. It’ll be mild as well, despite northwest winds. We’ll bottom out around 50 degrees as the sun rises Friday.

The cold frontal passage will clear out the clouds Friday. However, it will stay warm. With the core of the cold air still a ways away, we’ll be free to rise back into the 60s. We’ll be in the low 60s in North Wildwood and the shore, with upper 60s in Weymouth and inland areas. Overall, a comfortable spring day.

Friday evening will be mainly clear. Again, we’ll wait for that core of the cold air to enter. So expect an evening in the 50s. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s, good enough to keep the windows open at night.

Saturday will be the transition day from this warm week we had into a chilly pattern next week. Another cold front will pass with rain showers Saturday, likely during the afternoon. I’m more optimistic that we’ll end up mostly dry. If you have outdoor plans, focus them on the morning to be safe.

Rain showers will fall Saturday night, and I still like them to end around mid-morning Easter Sunday. This will then give way to a bright, breezy and chilly day. Highs will be in the mid-50s, more like a March Easter, for those celebrating, than an April one.

