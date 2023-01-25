 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather: Damaging winds possible at shore as rainstorm soaks region Wednesday

If you live at the shore, take in your unsecured objects, cut down loose branches and have your devices fully charged going into the evening. For the inland areas, be aware of roadway flooding. A rain and wind storm will hit the area Wednesday p.m. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.

If you live at the shore, take in your unsecured objects, cut down loose branches and have your devices fully charged going into the evening. For the inland areas, be aware of roadway flooding. A rain and wind storm will hit the area Wednesday p.m.

Storm Threats Wednesdya.JPG

A wind advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday for the immediate shore towns, the immediate bayside towns (Absecon, West Wildwood, etc.) as well as Cape May County south of the Cape May Canal. The National Weather Service put that into effect Tuesday.

Wind Alerts.JPG

If you have outdoor plans, the morning will be the time to carry them out. We’ll just see building clouds with a bit of a southeast wind. Temperatures will rise through the 40s.

Rain will begin between noon and 2 p.m., moving from Cumberland County toward Ocean County across the state.

The rain will be off and on for a few hours. However, by 4 p.m., it’ll be a steady rain that lasts into the evening.

A line of heavy rain, possibly with thunderstorms, will pass around midnight. Then, by 3 a.m., all will be dry across South Jersey.

Between 0.75 and 1.50 inches of rain will be likely. Areas of roadway flooding are possible in the low-lying divots of roads and the poor drainage spots. Saltwater coastal flooding cannot be ruled out in Ocean County. If it floods, though, it’ll be brief, occurring between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. for an hour or so.

Forecast Rian THrough.JPG

With the rain will come the winds. Power outages and damaging winds will be possible in those areas under the wind advisory. Elsewhere will be OK, it’ll just be windy.

East of the Garden State Parkway, like Atlantic City, sustained winds will be 25 to 35 mph during the wind advisory. Winds will turn from the south to the west during this time.

Forecast Sustaoned Winds.JPG
Sustained winds.JPG
Forecast Sustained Winds 2.JPG

The gusts still look to be a “boom or bust” scenario. Winds will be howling just 2,500 feet above the surface up to 65 mph. However, a thunderstorm would be the only mechanism to really bring those down.

More than likely, gusts will be in the 40s at the shore.

West of the parkway, like Hammonton, sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph. Gusts will be in the 30s. So it’ll be breezy, but nothing that causes damage.

The southerly winds will pump temperatures up to around 50 degrees by early Thursday morning.

Power Outage Risk.JPG

And, lastly, snow, or lack thereof. That “not ruled out” snow in inland Ocean County I mentioned in the last column won’t happen. The flakes will fly northwest of the New Jersey Turnpike, leaving us completely wet. Sussex County will likely have 3 to 5 inches of snow.

By sunrise Thursday, temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s. We won’t budge much for highs Thursday, sitting just around 50 degrees for midday highs. Similar to what we’ve seen a few times recently, cold air will rush in on a gusty wind during the day. That will counteract the warming impacts of the sun.

Expect sustained westerly winds between 15 and 25 mph. Wind gusts will be in the 30s. The shore will see the strongest winds.

Temperatures will fall during the afternoon. By sunset Thursday we should be around 40 degrees. When midnight hits, we’ll be in the mid-30s with a wind chill around 20 degrees.

Friday will be less windy as the chill settles in. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s inland to around 32 at the coast. Daytime highs will be in the low 40s.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

