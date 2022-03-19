Weather: Damaging winds, hail possible Saturday, calmer weather to follow

A showery morning may turn into a stormy afternoon, with severe storms not ruled out. Damaging winds and hail will be in the realm of possibility. A cold front will clear that out in time for the second half of the weekend, though.

Just in case we get severe storms later Saturday, make sure to cut down hanging tree branches and take in loose objects so they don’t become projectiles. Try to shelter your car, too, if you can.

Rain showers will already be here by the time the sun rises Saturday morning as a warm front approaches from the south. Temperatures will be right around 50 degrees.

Showers will be around through noon to 2 p.m. Then the warm front will lift. Winds will turn from the southeast to southwest, and the sun will break. This is where the potential for severe weather begins.

Along the coast, we’ll peak in the mid-50s, with sun trying to cut through with the fog. Farther inland, I expect near 70 degree readings. For the first time this year, it will be a touch muggy out there.

With that, we wait for a cold front to bring a few broken lines of showers or storms. This will be roughly between 5 and 10 p.m. So it does look like you’ll have a good chunk of dry time in there.

A storm is not a guarantee, but if one passes through, power outages and tree damage are possible. Hail also will be likely, with large, damaging hail (bigger than a quarter) not ruled out.

Rainfall totals will generally be between 0.10 and 0.25 inches, though there could be locally higher amounts.

After 10 p.m., a cold front will sweep through. This will dry us out but not cool us down much. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s. However, overnight lows will be in the mid-40s, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

We’re going to copy last Sunday’s weather and paste it right into this Sunday’s forecast for the spring equinox, which will take place at 11:33 a.m. That means sun in the morning, clouds in the afternoon, gusty northwest winds and perhaps precipitation, too.

The difference will be the temperatures, though. Instead of 30s for highs, we’ll be sitting in the mid- to upper 50s here. So if you do see precipitation between noon and 6 p.m., it’ll be a rain shower, not a snow shower. Winds will be from the northwest 15 to 20 mph sustained, gusting in the 30s.

Sunday evening will be more typical for this time of year. You’ll need the winter jacket for the evening as we tumble into the 30s by midnight. As we kick off the new week, we’ll begin around 32 for Hopewell Township and inland towns, with Longport and the shore in the mid-30s.

Monday and Tuesday will be similar to each other. Expect highs in the low 60s inland and near 60 at the shore with a general mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be out of the northwest but won’t carry much of a chill with them.

Our next round of wet weather will come Wednesday into Thursday.

