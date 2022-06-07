Weather: Comfortable again Tuesday before 3 straight days with some rain

As The Cars sang in 1978, let the good times roll, at least for one more day.

The sunshine and comfortable weather will be around Tuesday. However, rain will arrive Tuesday night and kick off a stretch of unsettled weather through the weekend.

Tuesday morning will be milder than the past few, thanks to southerly winds that will gently blow. Morning lows will range from the mid-60s in Margate, where I was Friday for our first video episode of “The Season,” to the mid-50s in Millville and inland towns. There will be a good amount of sunshine.

Clouds will slowly replace the sunshine as the day goes on, our ridge of high pressure turning into a trough of lower pressure. Still, the weather will be just fine for outdoor plans and work, despite the darkening sky. Afternoon highs will in the mid- to upper 70s just about everywhere. You’ll notice the more humid air moving in late.

The first few hours of the night will be dry. However, scattered rain showers will begin to pass between 9 and 11 p.m. This is associated with a slow-moving cold front attached to its parent low-pressure system spinning through Quebec.

Rain showers will be around for the rest of the night. Due to the scattered nature of the rain, totals will be all over the place. Generally, though, everywhere will stay under a half-inch.

Between 6 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, that rain will be gone. However, don’t expect much sunshine. As that cold front limps out to sea, a fairly potent for June low-pressure system will near us.

Expect a mostly cloudy, mostly dry daytime. Between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., you likely will be dry. A surge of warm air aloft should trickle to the surface, putting inland highs in the 80- to 85-degree range. The shore will catch a sea breeze, capping highs in the mid-70s.

A shower may fire up along the sea breeze front after 5 p.m. However, the steady rainfall from the low-pressure system will not begin until between 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. So, you will have a fairly good evening to be out and about.

Periods of rain will fall for the second half of Wednesday night, ending Thursday morning. It won’t be a washout. However, if you get under multiple periods of rain, roadway, stream and creek flooding will be possible. Tropical air will feed into the storm, increasing our precipitable water values (amount of water in a column of air) to near record highs for June.

Thursday afternoon will be dry for most of us, with just isolated storms using up whatever unstable tropical air is still available. Highs will get to 75 to 80 degrees.

Looking ahead, signs point toward ending our three-weekend streak of beach- and pool-worthy air. A coastal low should pass Saturday. Best case for outdoor plans, you have dry time, but it’s chilly. Worst case is a windy washout. Sunday will be warmer and drier, though isolated storms will still be around.

Lastly, Monday’s weather was almost record breaking, in this way. At Cape May County Airport in Lower Township, the 16-degree jump in temperatures from approximately 7 a.m. (55 degrees) to 9 a.m. (71 degrees) and the 21-degree rise between 6 a.m. (50 degrees) and 9 a.m. were both the second-largest increases for the month of June. The cool morning turned into a warm day quickly.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.