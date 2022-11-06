Weather column: Move over, November, September weather continues until Monday

Ready. Set. Summer? It was plenty warm Saturday, and even with a mostly cloudy Sunday ahead, temperatures look to climb a degree or two higher. Record warm high and low temperatures threaten to fall until Monday before a return to seasonable weather on Election Day.

Despite the sun setting before 5 p.m. Sunday, our morning lows around 60 degrees are more fitting for Sept. 10, when the sun set at 7:15 p.m. in Atlantic City.

We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky. These will be clouds ahead of a cold front that will pass Monday.

Despite the clouds, though, we’re looking to be just above 75 degrees for highs in most inland towns, with the beaches in the low 70s. That’s because of fairly gusty southwesterly winds that will squeeze out the last bits of warmth we can get from the Deep South. Similar to Saturday, it’ll be a bit muggy, too.

The record high temperatures at Atlantic City International Airport and at the Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City are 77 and 72 degrees, respectively. We’ll have a shot of tying or breaking those. Get out and soak up the last bits of “summer” we got.

Sunday evening will only be in the 70s and 60s. No fog should be present, as winds stay between 5 to 10 mph from the southwest. You can let the breeze roll right through the windows.

Overnight lows will generally be around 60 degrees again. However, some spots in the Pine Barrens will be around 55. Remember, average highs for this time of the year are around that.

Monday will be the grand finale of this September-like stretch. That cold front will pass from west to east during the afternoon. The exact timing of the front will determine what our highs will be.

However, I believe it’s fair to say you’ll get another day in the 70s. I have a high of 72 for Longport and the shore. For Galloway and inland towns, it’s 76. The shore daily high temperature record falls here, while we just miss out on the inland mark.

When that cold front passes, sure, we’ll get colder. By no means will it be chilly, though. Evening temperatures will fall through the 60s and 50s. Overnight lows will be 45 to 50 degrees. That’s still a little above average for early November.

Northwest winds will dry out that bit of summertime humidity we will have Monday.

For Election Day, keep that sample ballot or drop-off ballot tight in your hand. It’ll be breezy. Northeast winds will blow between 15 to 25 mph sustained.

Otherwise, highs will be around the seasonable 60-degree mark. With dew points in the bone-dry 30s, a mostly sunny sky plus the breeze, wildfire spread will be a concern.

Finally, the return of coastal flooding will be a threat a few days this week. Wednesday through Friday could all see saltwater on roads and properties during high tides.

The combination of onshore winds around a high-pressure system and an Election Day full moon will drive the flooding mid-week.

A possible quick-hitting nor’easter Friday would bring more flooding for the end of the week.