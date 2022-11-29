Weather column: A quiet Tuesday but 40+ mph gusts, rain for stormy Wednesday

Sunshine will give way to clouds on a quiet and calm Tuesday.

However, those clouds will be the precursor to Wednesday's storm system that will bring the potential for power outages and a few hours of rain.

Temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees inland to the mid-30s at the beaches. We'll have a nearly calm wind and a good amount of sunshine.

As the day goes on, a thin blanket of high cirrus clouds will pass through. That will be ahead of Wednesday's storm system. For now, though, just expect some sunshine to be filtered out as it shines down. Highs will be around 50 degrees, which is seasonable for the waning days of November.

Winds will pick up from the southeast as clouds continue to pour in Tuesday night. Temperatures at night should bottom out around midnight in the mid-30s for Mullica Township and inland towns, with mid-40s in Brigantine and the shore.

The warm wind and clouds should prop us up to 50 degrees by daybreak. If you need to take care of things outside, the earlier you do it, the better. Rain will begin between 9 and 11 a.m., generally coming in from west to east across South Jersey. It'll be raining for nearly the rest of the day.

The steady rain will end around sunset. The finish shot of rain will come when the cold front passes between 6 and 8 p.m. Don't be surprised if a rumble of unusual November thunder caps this off.

The biggest concern I have with this storm will be the winds. Isolated power outages and wind damage are likely. Hanging, large tree branches should be cut down before the rain starts, and deflate the Santa out in the yard, too.

Winds will pick up as the rain begins. We should see sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph, highest at the shore. The top gusts will be more than 45 mph, mainly east of the Garden State Parkway, and that's where wind concerns will be possible.

Winds will come from the southwest until the cold front passes, so it will be a warm day. I have highs in the low 60s inland, with the shore in the upper 50s.

Rainfall floods will be few and far between. In general, 0.30 to 0.60 inches of rain will fall.

Once the rain ends, the sky will clear out soon afterward. Winds will go quiet for a few hours but will kick back up around midnight and last until Thursday night. Coming from the northwest now, the gusts will be 30 to 40 mph, highest near the shore and in Cape May County.

Temperatures will take a tumble. Lows will be much colder than Wednesday's highs. Generally, we'll be around 32 degrees.

With a wind chill near 20 degrees, you'll want the scarf and winter coat if you're heading outside.

That will lead to a blustery, chilly, partly sunny Thursday. A cold surge of air, with origins in the Arctic, will swipe the state. Highs will be in the mid-40s. Wind chills will be below 32 degrees when it's gusty, though.

Also, our Snow Search weekly winter outlook video is up on our website. Meteorologist Sean Sublette, of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and I go through next week's general weather pattern to get a look at what snow or cold could come our way. If you have 10 minutes, I'd love for you to watch it.