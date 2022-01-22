Weather: Cold weekend lasts into next week as weak storm passes NJ

0:19 Here's who's leading the South Jersey Snowfall Contest The second snow in less than a week means a second change to the leaderboard of the South Je…

The Pacific North American pattern will remain positive into next week. That will mean a trough of lower air pressure aloft in the eastern half of the country, which generally brings colder weather. A neutral to slightly positive North Atlantic Oscillation will bring a faster-moving, less wavy jet stream roughly 30,000 feet high as well. That means storms that come through will be fast moving and can’t collect as much sub-freezing air as they pass.

Both the PNA and NAO explain what’s happening aloft. However, that’s crucial to understanding what happens at the surface. I think back to my first semester at Rutgers University, when Professor Arnesen would tell us to start at the top and work our way down.

Expect highs in the 30s and low in the teens inland and lower 20s at the shore for most of the week. The only exception will be Tuesday, where it will be in the 40s for highs.

An Alberta Clipper — a cold, quick moving low-pressure system — will meet up with the Gulf of Mexico at some point Tuesday p.m. into Wednesday a.m. Beneficial rain showers are expected, but that is all.

Winds will be strong out of the north Wednesday, bringing the polar plunge back to South Jersey. Highs should only reach around freezing here into Thursday.

