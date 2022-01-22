Weather: Cold weekend lasts into next week as weak storm passes NJ

A coastal storm will pull even farther away from us Saturday. Northerly winds will continue to blow in arctic air. Sunday will warm above freezing, but just barely with a snow shower possible at night. Next week will stay cold, too, and remain on the dry side.
Cloud cover will give way to sunshine during the day as the coastal storm that brought snow and dangerous ice from Norfolk to Myrtle Beach, but barely anything here, will move away and the shield of cloud cover will go with it.
Temperatures will start in the upper teens for Buena Vista Township and the inland towns. Meanwhile, Brigantine and the beaches will be in the low 20s. Highs will sit just shy of 32.
Sunday will be a little milder and better for outdoor projects, with high temperatures finally rising above freezing, if barely. Highs will be in the mid-30s, still about 10 degrees below average for late January. Expect a mix of clouds and sun.
The storm system I was watching earlier in the week will be very far out to sea, passing near Bermuda. So we won’t see anything from that. However, a weak disturbance will pass through overnight. A snow shower may sneak through the Appalachian Mountains and pass between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., bringing a coating to wherever it may fall. Lows will be in the upper teens inland, with low 20s at the coast.
The Pacific North American pattern will remain positive into next week. That will mean a trough of lower air pressure aloft in the eastern half of the country, which generally brings colder weather. A neutral to slightly positive North Atlantic Oscillation will bring a faster-moving, less wavy jet stream roughly 30,000 feet high as well. That means storms that come through will be fast moving and can’t collect as much sub-freezing air as they pass.
Both the PNA and NAO explain what’s happening aloft. However, that’s crucial to understanding what happens at the surface. I think back to my first semester at Rutgers University, when Professor Arnesen would tell us to start at the top and work our way down.
Expect highs in the 30s and low in the teens inland and lower 20s at the shore for most of the week. The only exception will be Tuesday, where it will be in the 40s for highs.
An Alberta Clipper — a cold, quick moving low-pressure system — will meet up with the Gulf of Mexico at some point Tuesday p.m. into Wednesday a.m. Beneficial rain showers are expected, but that is all.
Winds will be strong out of the north Wednesday, bringing the polar plunge back to South Jersey. Highs should only reach around freezing here into Thursday.
We’re then tracking another storm for the weekend. The details are too murky to go into specifics, but it does look like the jet stream will move in a more south-to-north direction, slowing any systems. Therefore, if something were to arise from this, it’d hang around for a day or so.
