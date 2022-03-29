WEATHER: Cold March sunshine Tuesday, and one more night in the 20s

Local Weather
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday are all bonded by one thing, rain. While soggy weather will be around for four of these days, none will be a washout. Coastal flooding may join this on Thursday in a few spots.
Period of rain will fall and a rumble of thunder may even be possible on a damp Thursday. Moving into the weekend, rain showers will be present Friday through Sunday. No day looks to be a washout as a return to wintry air comes.
“I remember the storm like it was yesterday,” Bill Shillingford said of the Ash Wednesday Storm of 1962.
Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 22, reports of multiple sonic booms came in across the Jersey Shore. While the exact cause has yet to be determine…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
If you liked Monday, you’ll like Tuesday, as temperatures climb slightly with a healthy amount of sunshine. However, after that we’ll go into …
The beginning of a four day streak of wet weather begins Wednesday. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says none of the days will be a washout, though…
Meteorologist Joe Martucci says when it comes to blizzards, there are three factors at play that all have to happen for at least three hours t…
