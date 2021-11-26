Weather: Cold gusts to 40 mph chill Black Friday, how will the weekend look?

Rain showers will continue into Friday morning. If you’re headed to the Black Friday sales, wear a rain jacket. If you’ll be out all day long, make sure that jacket is insulated. Showers will end between 8 and 10 a.m., bringing 0.10 to 0.25 inches of rain. After that, a cold front will cut through the area and we’ll get chilly as northwest winds pick up.

Temperatures will be in the mid-40s at sunrise and down to the upper 30s come the near 4:30 p.m. sunset. Wind gusts will be 35 to 40 mph. That will put wind chills below freezing for most of the afternoon. So, you’ll want to bundle up.

You’ll also likely notice your SUV or van swaying on the highway a bit.

Winds will stay gusty Friday night. Wind chills will fall into the 20s as the night goes on, with a few teens well inland. Despite these wind chills, overnight lows will be in the upper 20s inland to around 32 degrees at the coast. That’s only slightly below average, showing the power of the winds.