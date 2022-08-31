Weather: Cold front unlocks fall-like humidity into Labor Day weekend

Get ready for a string of crisp nights. The passage of a cold front Wednesday will send dew points into the dry 50s, lasting into the first half of Labor Day weekend. While the nights will be crisp, the days will be very warm and bright.

The rain from Tuesday night will have passed by sunrise. We needed the rain to cut the drought in Cape May, Cumberland and southern Atlantic counties, so it was welcome.

In its place Wednesday will be plenty of sunshine. Winds will be from the west, which will take dew points from the sticky 70s into the noticeable but not humid 60s Wednesday morning. Morning lows will be around 70 degrees.

While the rain is gone and the sun is out, it will be a surface cold front that will bring in that low humidity as winds turn to the northwest. That should come midafternoon. High temperatures will peak in the upper 80s everywhere, but dew points will be in the 50s. It’ll be comfortable for outdoor events.

Wednesday night will see us fall through the 80s and 70s quickly. With a clear sky and low dew points, you can leave that air conditioner off comfortably.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s inland, with a few upper 50s in the Pine Barrens. At the coast, we’ll be in the upper 60s.

The fruits of the cold front’s labor will be in full effect Thursday, the first day of September and climatological fall. A west-northwest wind will blow around 10 mph. That will keep the dry air and sunshine in full force. The offshore wind should also pin back that cooling sea breeze. So Hammonton down Route 30 to Atlantic City should peak in the upper 80s.

The only exception to these temperatures will be the Ocean County beaches, which should peak a few degrees lower thanks to the vast Barnegat Bay to the west.

Thursday night will be on track to be the coolest one inland since July 11. We’ll introduce radiational cooling back into the mix. That’s the rapid cooling seen when there are not only low dew points and a clear sky but calm winds. We’ll have all three then.

By midnight we should be in the mid-60s. From there, we’ll slide into the 50s. Most inland spots will be in the mid-50s for Friday morning lows. As you get to the bayshore and islands, the very warm waters (more on that later) insulate these towns from getting too cold. So mid-60s it’ll be.

That will set us up for a seasonable, sunny Friday to kick off Labor Day weekend. Dew points remain low. However, with clockwise-spinning high pressure in New England, northeast winds will develops that sea breeze. So expect highs near 80 at the shore, mid-80s at the beaches.

My forecast holds for the rest of the holiday weekend. Saturday will be dry, Sunday will likely be dry and the holiday itself will have a few showers or storms. It gets hotter through Sunday, though it’ll get stickier even into Monday.

Finally, Sea Isle City now joins Atlantic City in setting an all-time water temperature record. Ludlum Thorofare reached 84.7 degrees at 6 p.m. Tuesday, breaking the previous mark of 84.3 in August 2016.

That said, the record is unofficial, as no governing entity keeps water temperature records for this gauge. However, retired National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Eberwine, who developed the water temperature tracking program and still monitors it to this day, alerted me of the high mark.